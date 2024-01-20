Have "Big Ed" Brown and Liz Woods finally ended their relationship? He appeared to confirm their split in a recent interview.

“Big Ed” and Liz Woods might be done for good. Clues have been piling up that the 90 Day Fiancé couple had ended their relationship. Now, Ed has seemingly confirmed their split.

Did ’90 Day Fiancé’ couple ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz Woods break up?

Ed and Liz debuted as a couple during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life in 2021. Since then, they’ve continued to share their chaotic relationship, including multiple breakups and makeups, on various 90 Day spinoffs. They split up on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 tell-all, then appeared on 90 Day: The Last Resort in 2023, which ended with the pair declaring their love for each other.

“You are one of the kindest, warmest, and loving women, mom and fiancée. You make me want to strive to be a better man,” Ed told Liz at their commitment ceremony.

“You have taught me to laugh again. You have supported me, and I just want to let you know that you are not unnoticed,” Liz replied.

But apparently, the reconciliation didn’t take. After TLC announced a new season of 90 Day Diaries featuring Big Ed and Liz, she hinted that they were no longer together.

“A lot has happened after The Last Resort,” Liz shared on her Instagram Story in December 2023. “See you next year.”

Big Ed hints there’s a new woman in his life

Neither Big Ed nor Liz has confirmed their breakup. They were even rumored to have gotten married in August 2023. But in a recent interview, Ed dropped another major hint that they were no longer together.

The TLC star was interviewed at the 2024 Bigo Awards in Las Vegas. He revealed there was a new woman in his life.

“I met somebody, and she came out for New Year’s,” Ed said in the video shared by 90DayTheMelanatedWay on Instagram. “But that’s tight-lipped.”

Meanwhile, Instagram updates from Liz seem to show her spending time with a guy who is not Big Ed. Neither has appeared on the other’s social media for months. And Ed appears to be living in Arkansas, while Liz looks to have stayed in San Diego. However, they could be keeping quiet about what’s really going on in their relationship until their status is revealed on the latest season of 90 Day Diaries.

New episodes of 90 Day Diaries air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.