It’s over for 90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. The pair officially confirmed their split during the Oct. 30 season finale of 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Kalani told Asuelu she wanted a divorce on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’

Kalani, 35, and Asuelu, 28, signed up for the 90 Day spinoff in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing marriage. The couple – who met when Kalani was on vacation in Samoa – said “I do” in 2018 and share two young children. Arguments over money and family conflict soon put a strain on their relationship, which was chronicled on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Seasons 5 and 6. But it was Asuelu’s infidelity that drove Kalani to her breaking point.

“He’s cheated on me throughout our whole entire relationship,” she told fellow Last Resort cast member Liz Woods. “He cheated in the beginning. He cheated when I was pregnant. He cheated when I was doing his paperwork to bring him here. He tried to cheat online um, like a year ago. It’s been a steady relationship of cheating.”

Despite their efforts to work through their issues at the group couples retreat, Kalani ultimately decided to walk away from her marriage.

“I do think it would be best if we just, right away, divorced,” she told Asuelu ahead of the recommitment ceremony.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ star says ending her marriage was ‘the hardest decision’

Kalani admitted that she was “terrified” to move forward without Asuelu.

“This has been the hardest decision that I’ve had to make,” she said in an interview.

However, she also knew that the best thing for her and her children was to not cling to a broken marriage.

“Even though this divorce is my decision, I’m still heartbroken,” she said. However, “for my own sanity and for the health of myself and the health of my kids it needed to end.”

Asuelu was less at peace with the idea of divorce. He seemed blindsided by Kalani’s decision and was worried about what their split might mean for his relationship with their two children.

“I’m trying to be strong … I’m really having a hard time holding it together,” he said in an interview. “I feel like I’m suffocating trying to process this.”

Kalani and Asuelu commit to friendship and peaceful co-parenting

Though they’d decided on divorce, Asuelu and Kalani still went through with The Last Resort’s recommitment ceremony. But rather than recommitting to their marriage, they vowed to move forward as friends and parents to their kids.

Kalani promised to work on her and Asuelu’s friendship and to focus on communication so that they could peacefully co-parent. He agreed that she wanted to “make a new friendship” with her built on “love and respect.” He also apologized for hurting Kalani in the past.

“I feel like today is the worst day of my life,” he said. “I want to appreciate everything that you do and [have] done for me.”

However, accepting that his marriage was over wasn’t easy. In an interview, he said he felt like he’d been stabbed, adding, “I don’t know how to process this.”

