‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Are Asuelu and Kalani Still Together in 2023?

90 Day Fiancé Season 3 couple, Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, have had a rollercoaster relationship. Here’s an update on where they are now and if they’re still married in 2023.

Asuelu Pulaa and Kalani Faagata, ’90 Day Fiancé’ | TLC

Asuelu and Kalani’s relationship

Kalani met Asuelu while on vacation in his native country of Samoa in 2017, and he worked at the resort where she was staying. After their short vacation fling, Kalani discovered she was pregnant with their son Oliver. In January 2018, they began the process for Asuelu’s K-1 visa so he could move to the United States and they could be a family.

Of course, Kalani’s family was skeptical of her relationship with Asuelu. Tensions grew when shortly after Asuelu arrived in America, Kalani learned she was pregnant again and expecting their second baby. Asuelu slowly earned the blessing of Kalani’s parents, Lisa and Low Faagata, and the couple got married in a romantic boat ceremony in California.

The couple was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5 after their second son, Kennedy, was born in May 2019. Kalani struggled to adjust to her new life as a mom of two. Financial troubles, family drama, and communication issues cause this couple to be teetering on the edge of divorce by the season 5 tell-all.

In 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, the couple seemed to be in a better place in their marriage. Asuelu had started working as a rideshare driver, but while their financial problems began to resolve their family’s house, their communication issues remained unresolved. After Asuelu ended up in a car accident, the couple saw this as a wake-up call and vowed to work on their marriage.

Are Kalani and Asuelu Still Together?

It’s unclear if Kalani and Asuelu have divorced, but it seems they were taking time apart. In March 2022, the family posted a pic of themselves looking happy together during a trip to Hawaii.

But by June 2022, Asuelu was posting by himself. He said Kalani didn’t want to be part of his social media videos. “[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me. She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys,” he wrote, pointing to a potential split.

Asuelu couldn’t discuss this further because he said he was “under the contract” with TLC. He admitted that he wants his “own space.” And in said he was “single” as he showed off his weight loss transformation on TikTok in June 2022.

In November 2022, Kalani seemed to hint at a split from her husband in an Instagram post reflecting on her family’s move from Utah to California. “Life looks a lot different than what I had planned,” the mom of two, alongside photos and videos of her two sons. “Here’s to us learning to go with the flow,” she wrote in the caption.

The couple shut split rumors down when they posted holiday photos to their social media pages. Asuelu reunited with his sons in a Califonia hotel. They either got back together or are just very amicable co-parents. Kalani and Asuelu haven’t commented on the status of their relationship in 2023, and many fans think that they aren’t able to talk about it because they will make a return to the show.

In an Instagram Live, Kalani completely dodged questions about her relationship with Asuelu. It appears that Kalani and Asuelu both currently live in California. In Feb. 2023, Asuelu was spotted at the LA Convention Center Travel show representing Samoa by wearing the traditional Somoan cloth, ie faitagas, during a performance (via Reddit).

What went wrong between Kalani and Asuelu?

The biggest issues between Kalani and Asuelu stem from family issues. Asuelu’s mom, Lessia, and sister, Tammy, pressured him to send money back home to their family in Samoa. Kalani and Asuelu were already facing financial issues and struggling to make it on their own, so Kalani refused to let Asuelu send money. His sister confronted Kalani and threatened to “beat [her] up.”

Another major fight between the 90 Day Fiancé couple revolved around having a third baby. Kalani, frustrated with Asuelu’s hands-off approach to parenting, was not interested in having another child. So when Asuelu proposed having another baby, this drove an even bigger wedge between them.

With the tensions between finances, family drama, and baby disagreements, the couple seems to be on the edge of separation. They could be featured in future seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, so they may not be able to comment on the current state of their relationship.