Find out what a body language expert noticed during King Charles' first official public outing with Queen Camilla since he took a break from royal duties to receive treatment for cancer.

After undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate earlier this year, it was revealed that tests done at that time determined that King Charles had cancer. The monarch received treatment and took a break from his public royal duties. On April 26, the Palace announced that the king would return to work.

Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) had been keeping busy while Charles was out of commission, even attending multiple engagements a day. She was also thought to be the one running the family and keeping things together when the monarch could not. The king’s first official engagement was on April 30, with the queen as they visited a hospital and cancer treatment center where the royal couple lent support to the staff and patients there.

Now, a body language expert is sharing observations when King Charles returned to his royal duties and if he and Camilla are on the same page.

King Charles ‘happy’ to be in ‘control’ and ‘back in action’

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Stanton analyzed King Charles’ demeanor as he returned to action with his wife.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Live Casino, Stanton said: “King Charles looked at ease during his return and it’s clear he is feeling good about himself. He looked as though he was happy to be back in action. He was in good spirits and seemed very confident in himself. He held his head high with his shoulders back, which tells us he was feeling strong and ready to put himself out there. His smiles were genuine, and it’s clear he was happy to be out and about meeting people.

“The king’s body language was consistent the whole way through, telling us he’s in control and is enjoying every second of being back. He was making strong, engaged eye contact with Camilla as well as the public. Overall, Charles comes across as very self-assured and assertive in his return. He’s confident to be back working and wants to make people proud.”

Queen Camilla actions showed how she feels now that the monarch is back to work

King Charles III and Queen Camilla smile during a reception to celebrate The Reading Room at Clarence House | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The expert also noticed how Queen Camilla acted now that the king was back after she had taken on the role as head of the family in his absence.

According to Stanton: “Camilla’s posture suggested she was also feeling confident and happy to be supporting Charles. She mirrored a lot of his gestures, telling us they’re emotionally on the same page. She looked content and happy to be there. Camilla displayed great levels of engagement and eye contact with the public, showing how comfortable she is to be taking on her duties.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.