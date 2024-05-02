Is the reality show tv star moving on from MTV to star in his own series?

Throughout the past several seasons of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s involvement in the MTV series has primarily been to attend the series’ vacations. His absence from everyday filming was chalked up to his running DJ residencies until news of a new series emerged. Does Pauly D havea new television show of his own? Is that why he appears sporadically on JSFV?

Has Pauly D gotten a new gig?

TMZ reports that MTV is interested in rebooting the one-season series The Pauly D Project. This 2012 series starred Pauly and was the first Jersey Shore spinoff after the series ended in 2012.

Reportedly, MTV wants to bring back the series for a second season. However, TMZ claims Pauly has not yet signed on the dotted line.

They state that Pauly hasn’t signed with MTV because E! Entertainment Network is also interested in a new version of the series. TMZ claims E! offers a bigger payout than MTV for reality television show star and DJ.

News is that Pauly has “already had three meetings about the project,” says TMZ. Their sources say the revamped series will “focus more on Pauly’s entire life, rather than just his DJ career.”

What was the original ‘Pauly D Project’ about?

The Pauly D Project was a reality series following the Jersey Shore star as he pursued his DJ dreams with his hometown pals from Rhode Island. The series only lasted one season and starred Pauly and his friends Michael Morgan, Ryan Labbe, Gerard “Big Jerry” Gialanella, and Jason “JROC” Craig.

The Pauly D Project documented Pauly’s attempts to transition from reality star to world-famous DJ. The theme song “Night of My Life” with Dash became wildly popular. Pauly also released “Back to Love” in 2013 ft. Jay Sean and “Silver and Gold” ft. James Kaye in 2019.

The first season premiered on MTV on March 29, 2012. It concluded on June 14, 2012.

Why does it seem Pauly D is only on ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ for vacations?

Over the past several seasons, it has been evident that Pauly D’s life is centered just as much around his DJ career as his reality television success. Therefore, juggling two full-time gigs makes it challenging for Pauly to face the cameras and complete his gigs nationwide.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation films all year long. This means that there is no set start and end date for either the cast or crew to stop capturing cast moments.

Instead, the series’ stars must be available for specific events and allow MTV to film their personal lives within parameters for any given season. Therefore, often, this filming must work around other scheduled outside gigs or appearances.

Pauly D performs over 150 shows a year, including a 40-date residency at Marquee Las Vegas and a long-running residency at Harrah’s Atlantic City. He told Las Vegas Magazine that his work as a DJ gives him great pride.

“My show is great vibes. (It’s) because my crowd is so mixed, I’m able to play open-format (music); I’m playing a little bit of everything. It’s a lot of high-energy dance music, but also—I’ll hit them with hip-hop, I’ll hit them with rock, I’ll hit them with reggaeton, simply because people are coming from all over the world—all walks of life are coming to my shows, and I love that,” he revealed.

Pauly D continues to star on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The series airs Thursdays on MTV at 8 p.m. EST.