Did filming '90 Day: The Last Resort' help Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods break their toxic break-up, make-up cycle?

One of the most controversial couples in 90 Day Fiancé history is returning to TLC. “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods are part of the cast of the new series 90 Day: The Last Resort.

The show follows five familiar 90 Day couples as they come together to work on their relationships at a unique couples retreat. Will the experience help Ed and Liz address their issues? Or will they decide it’s time to go their separate ways? We’ll have to watch The Last Resort to find out, but here’s what we do know about Big Ed and Liz’s relationship status in 2023.

Big Ed and Liz have broken up and gotten back together multiple times

90 Day Fiancé fans first met Big Ed when he appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4. At the time, he was dating a woman from the Philippines named Rosemarie. While that relationship didn’t work out, Big Ed didn’t give up on love. He introduced us to his new girlfriend, Liz, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life.

Liz and Big Ed started out as friends, but their relationship eventually turned romantic. But the San Diego pair haven’t had an easy road. Ed is nearly three decades older than the mom of one. And since getting together, they’ve been stuck in a seemingly never-ending break-up, make-up cycle.

Eventually, they got engaged, but it seemed doubtful they’d ever make it to the altar. During a blow-out fight at their engagement party, Ed accused her of having a previous relationship with one of her female coworkers. That prompted Liz to throw away her engagement ring, as seen on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7. By the time the tell-all was filmed, they’d reconciled, but they weren’t living together. Then, during an on-stage spat, Liz announced she was done with the relationship after learning Ed had been communicating with his ex, Rose.

“I’m tired of all the lies and deflection and projection,” she said.

Big Ed and Liz got back together after the ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ tell-all

Despite seeming to call it quits at the tell-all (which was filmed in September 2022), it wasn’t long before Big Ed and Liz were back together. In December 2022, he shared a photo of himself and Liz on Instagram.

“Rascal Flats said Life is a highway, but it’s been more like a Roller Coaster,” he captioned the post. “The thing about roller coasters is though….is that they are fun as sh*t.”

In December 2022, Liz took to Instagram to share a video of her and Ed dancing the night away at a wedding. And in late May, he wished her happy birthday.

“Liz what a ride it has been you give my life purpose and meaning and stress lol but I love you to the moon and back happy 31 my baby..,” he wrote on Instagram.

Filming ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ helped the couple resolve some problems in their relationship

In recent months, Liz and Ed have been working on their relationship. That includes sitting down with a therapist to unpack some of their issues, they revealed to ET.

“I didn’t really know how to be a boyfriend and I went and started to get therapy, and the therapist mentioned 15 co-dependencies,” he said. “I think I had 14 of them. But Liz really kind of, in a way trained me on how to, you know, become a boyfriend.”

Liz explained that despite the drama people see on TV, there’s plenty of good in her relationship with Ed.

“I know Ed,” she said. “And I mean, it’s been pretty rocky. But I also get to see, like, how his heart is. And it’s not always just negative.”

So, did The Last Resort put Liz and Ed on the path to happily ever after? It sounds like it.

“We’re in a great place,” he told E! News in an interview ahead of the 90 Day: The Last Resort premiere.

“Leaving the therapy bootcamp, the craziness of all of it, we came out with a clear, fresh start,” Liz said, adding that it was “the best thing that we could have ever done.”

​​90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.