Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren are one of five couples who will appear in the new '90 Day Fiancé' spinoff, '90 Day: The Last Resort.'

90 Day Fiancé alum Yara Zaya can’t wait for people to see her and her husband Jovi Dufren’s journey on the popular TLC reality series’ latest spinoff. 90 Day: The Last Resort features 10 familiar faces from past 90 Day seasons coming together for a one-of-a-kind couples retreat. But some fans are criticizing Yara and Jovi’s decision to appear on the show, especially considering that they appear to be in a good place in their relationship, unlike some of the other cast members.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya join Angela Deem and ‘Big’ Ed Brown on ‘90 Day: The Last Resort’

90 Day: The Last Resort will follow a group of fan-favorite (and fan-hated) 90 Day couples whose relationships have reached a breaking point. Aided by a trio of experts, they’ll participate in group therapy sessions, couples counseling, and other activities that will help them decide whether to stay together or go their separate ways.

In addition to Jovi and Yara, the cast includes:

Kalani Faalata and Aseulu Pulaa

Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown

‘Big’ Ed Brown and Liz Woods

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi

Yara responds to a critic who says she’s only doing the ‘90 Day’ spinoff for the paycheck

Yara, who appeared with Jovi on 90 Day Fiancé Season 8, can’t wait for everyone to see the new show. On August 1, she took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video from the set of 90 Day: The Last Resort. “My fun life,” she captioned the post.

But not everyone was impressed with the couple’s decision to return to TV. In addition to the original 90 Day Fiancé, the pair have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk.

“Anything to keep those paychecks coming..smh,” one person commented.

“And? I’m working for my check!!!” Yara replied.

On another of Yara’s posts promoting The Last Resort, some wondered why Jovi and Yara were part of the cast at all. Based on their recent social media updates, their relationship seems to be going strong. They worried the new show would be nothing but fake drama.

“I feel like you and Jovi do not need Last Resort so it makes me think it’s all scripted joke lol,” one person commented on Instagram.

“They’re only doing it for the money and to stay relevant,” another person replied.

​​90 Day: The Last Resort premieres Monday, August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Episodes will also stream on Max.

