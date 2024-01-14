Rob from '90 Day Fiancé' Season 10 took to Instagram to explain why he rented a questionable apartment and share updates on his job situation.

Rob Warne is working his way up. The 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 cast member has come under fire from the show’s fans for his unusual living situation and apparent lack of employment. But he’s not letting the critics get him down. In recent social media updates, he commented on his job situation and explained how he ended up living in a studio apartment without a dedicated bathroom.

Rob from ’90 Day Fiancé’ is working as a machine technician

’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 10 cast member Rob and Sophie | TLC

Rob, who lives in Los Angeles, found love with Sophie, who is from London. She moved from the U.K. to the U.S. to be with her man, but his lack of steady employment soon emerged as one of several big issues in their relationship.

Rob” is a “jack of all trades,” he explained on 90 Day Fiancé. His past gigs have included modeling and working for a moving company. The lack of steady work concerned Sophie and her mom, who called out her prospective son-in-law for not doing enough to find a “real job.”

However, Rob insists he’s not a layabout. He defended himself in a January 2024 Instagram Story.

“Honestly exhausted by this narrative. Let’s be clear. I was a store manager for four years. Left to pursue something else,” Rob wrote (via In Touch Weekly). “Didn’t work out, so I was working for a moving company, a grow facility, and hung signs around L.A. overnight while looking for another full-time job in the worst job market in the U.S. End of story. I had three jobs, not ‘no job.’”

Rob offered some more details about his work situation in another Instagram post. When someone asked if he was working, he replied that he was a machine technician.

Rob explains why he rented a questionable apartment

On Jan. 12, Rob hopped on Instagram again to address critics and talk about his living situation.

“I feel like a lot of people are really wanting me to, like, sh*t on myself,” he said. “Between my car, my apartment, my finances… Everything I do has a purpose.”

“The car was the perfect car for LA. And I actually like that car. And it’s actually the perfect car for that type of city,” the TLC star said of his older-model vehicle.

Rob also commented on his apartment, which looked like a converted garage and did not have its own bathroom. When she arrived in California, Sophie was shocked to discover that she had to go outside and walk across a courtyard to use the toilet and shower.

“The apartment? It was sh*tty,” Rob admitted. “But I don’t there anymore. Life has gotten a lot better since then. And that apartment served a purpose. I had a pitbull and I needed to find a place quick. Within a week I needed to find an apartment, and that apartment became available.”

While Rob might not have been in the best place when he filmed 90 Day Fiancé, things are looking up. His “finances have gotten better” he said and watching the show has only motivated him to improve himself further.

“Seeing the show has given me more perspective to do better,” he said.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

