Will Sophie from '90 Day Fiancé' be able to trade her comfortable life in London for Rob's gritty life in Los Angeles?

Moving halfway across the world to be with the person you love is bound to require some adjustment. But Sophie Sierra from 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 didn’t realize how much she’d be giving up when she left the U.K. to be with her fiancé Rob Warne in the U.S. Specifically, she didn’t expect she’d have to forgo easy access to an indoor bathroom when she moved in with her husband-to-be.

Sophie from ‘90 Day Fiancé’ wasn’t impressed by Rob’s housing situation

Rob and Sophie connected on Instagram and fell in love. Now, she’s moving from London to Los Angeles so they can be together. But their different economic situations could prove a challenge. Sophie comes from a wealthy family and is used to the finer things in life. Rob has a more humble background. His modest studio apartment in Inglewood doesn’t exactly fit with her vision of the glam L.A. life she hoped she’d be living.

“I don’t want this to be where I live,” she said. “I’m just hoping that this is where we’re at right now, and then we move to somewhere nicer.”

But Sophie’s main objection isn’t the apartment’s size or location, but rather its lack of basic amenities. To use the bathroom, she and Rob must exit the apartment and cross a courtyard. That’s “not a normal situation,” Sophie pointed out in the Oct. 22 episode of 90 Day Fiancé Season 10.

“What’s even bougie about having a bathroom inside your apartment?” she asked.

Sophie’s complaints about Rob’s living situation might have been reasonable, but they still made him feel “inadequate,” he said, especially because he was already worried that her “rich girl” background might be an issue in their relationship.

Rob weighs in on the controversy and confirms he now has an indoor bathroom

Will Sophie eventually get used to Rob’s unusual living situation? We’ll have to keep watching to find out, but he did indicate in a recent social media update that he’s upgraded his digs to include a bathroom.

“Indoor bathroom life hits different,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Rob also noted that Sophie was “a trooper for putting up with my sh*t.” He wrote that “filming at that time in my life was probably a mistake but now I can learn from it all.”

He also added that at the time he wa filming the show, he didn’t see his living situation as permanent.

“Let’s be clear,” he said. “I WANTED to move and was working on it.”

As for how Rob ended up in his apartment in the first place? He blamed LA’s tough housing market and the fact that he had a dog for the situation.

“At the time it was the only place I could find that allowed my dog,” he wrote. “I hated it myself and hated talking about it.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

