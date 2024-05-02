The Prince of Wales takes his parenting role very seriously.

Someday, he will rule the United Kingdom. But for now, Prince William is just like any other dad. This includes taking care of the dirty jobs at home. Here are the details.

Prince William revealed his dirty dad job during a recent appearance

Tatler reported that during a visit to Woodgate Valley Urban Farm in Birmingham, England, Prince William opened up about life inside Adelaide Cottage. The Prince of Wales gave royal watchers an inside look into life as a father of three via several candid statements.

While helping a child groom guinea pigs, he revealed that he and Kate Middleton have the same type of pets at home. The small animals belong to their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

William shared of the animals, “These guys are pretty cool.” He added, ‘We’ve got guinea pigs at home, and they’re not like this.”

The Prince of Wales let on that he’s the one taking care of the pets. He joked that he spends lots of time looking after the guinea pigs. He said, “I spend my life cleaning out the guinea pig cage because the children forget to do it.”

William concluded, “The ones we’ve got at home—they’re off. You have to keep them constantly stroked and looked after.”

What other animals do the Prince and Princess of Wales have at home?

Besides guinea pigs, Kate Middleton and Prince William also have chickens at home. Tatler reports William admits the family animals like to eat dried fruit.

During the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown at their country home, Anmer Hall, the family began raising chickens. Reportedly, Kate and the children collected their own eggs from a chicken coop throughout the pandemic.

The chickens aren’t the only animals William, Kate, and their three children have at home. They also have a cocker spaniel, which they added to the family shortly before their longtime dog, Lupo, died. The family also has a pet hamster named Marvin.

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton have any pets as children?

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry and their dog Tigga

When Prince William and Prince Harry were children, they, too, enjoyed the company of pets. Princess Diana allowed her sons to tend to several different types of animals.

Per Hello! William had a dog named Widget when he was a boy. He and Harry also shared a rabbit that lived in a hutch in the stable yard at their family home in Highgrove and a dog named Tigga.

Just like her children, Kate Middleton also had guinea pigs when she was a young girl. Their names were Salt and Pepper.

Ironically, Princess Diana also loved guinea pigs. Her favorite pet was called Peanuts. She took him with her to boarding school and he even won the ‘fur and feathers’ section in a 1972 Sandringham animal show.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children live full-time at Adelaide Cottage, which they moved to in 2022.