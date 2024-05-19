Blake Shelton feels the 'pressure' when it comes to the songs he creates with Gwen Stefani. Here's what he said.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani debuted their new song, “Purple Irises,” in February 2024. Fans adore how the country star and the No Doubt singer came together for yet another hit tune, and the married couple loves sharing the stage. It’s not always easy for Shelton and Stefani to work together, though. Here’s what Shelton said about feeling “pressure” for their songs to succeed.

Blake Shelton discussed the ‘pressure’ he feels when it comes to the songs he sings with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani make an unlikely singing and songwriting duo, given their backgrounds, but they’ve come together to create unique songs that fans love. “Purple Irises,” released in 2024, is all about their love for each other. Stefani wrote the song, and Shelton hopped on it after it was written. While speaking to The Bobby Bones Show, Shelton revealed that he felt “pressure” for the track to succeed.

“Of course, I mean, you always feel pressure at some level,” Shelton revealed. “I think the pressure that we feel this time around is just because we love this song so much. I mean, it’s a thing that Gwen wrote with some friends of hers. And I fell in love with the song the very first time I heard it, and I think she knew that there was something different about it. And so she asked me to come in and sing on it.”

Shelton added that he believes “Purple Irises” can “live anywhere,” which is something he loves about it. “It’s just turned into this piece of music that … it can live anywhere,” he said. “So, we just decided to run with it. We’re having a blast. We just love the song.”

Gwen Stefani says she and Blake Shelton need ‘a lot more’ songs to tour together

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton fans would love to see the couple go on tour together. Stefani said on The Bobby Bones Show that she and Shelton would need “a lot more” material if they ever hit the road on a tour. And Stefani feels differently about joining Shelton on stage than she does when singing as No Doubt’s lead singer.

“It’s fun to come up on stage with Blake,” she said. “The first few times I ever did it, it was so different, like, being in front of that audience. It felt like, ‘Wow, I’m on Blake Shelton’s stage.’ I obviously have my own stage, but going on his stage is just a completely different thing. To be out there, it just kind of made me feel like, I don’t know, new all over again. Like, nervous and excited, and having to prove myself, and all the things I’ve done a million times, but with my best friend. It’s really fun to have another song, especially something that I wrote.”

The couple has differing opinions when it comes to asking each other to sing on their songs

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love singing together but have differing opinions about asking each other to sing on their tracks. While Stefani hates asking Shelton to sing in the songs that she writes, Shelton has no problem asking Stefani to jump on his tracks.

“I would never ask Blake to be on one of my songs,” Stefani said during the interview. “I was like, that would just be weird, you know what I mean?”

“I have absolutely no problem asking you to be on my song,” Shelton countered.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.