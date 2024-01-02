Fan-favorite '90 Day' couples return to TV this January in a new season of '90 Day Diaries.'

It’s time to check in with some of your favorite 90 Day Fiancé couples. A new season of 90 Day Diaries premieres in January 2024 on TLC. The show follows couples from TLC’s hit 90 Day franchise as they film their day-to-day lives to share with viewers.

‘90 Day Diaries’ Season 5 premieres in January 2024

The latest season of 90 Day Diaries will feature fan-favorite couples as they navigate new relationship challenges and major life milestones, including welcoming new babies, moving homes, travel adventures, and more.

90 Day Diaries Season 5 premieres Monday, Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. Episodes also stream on Max.

Who is part of the ‘90 Day Diaries’ cast?

‘Big’ Ed Brown and Liz Woods | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

So, who will be baring it all in the new season of 90 Day Diaries? The season 5 cast includes:

Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone

Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova

Ed Brown and Liz Woods

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet

Ari Weinberg and Bini Shibre

Brandon Gibbs and Julia Trubkina

Tom Brooks and Caesar Mack

David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh

Kim Menzies

Cortney Reardanz

Syngin Colchester

Fernanda Flores

‘90 Day Diaries’ Season 5 teaser

TLC has released a teaser (via YouTube) for the new season of 90 Day Diaries, which gives an idea of what to expect when the show returns. There are some happy moments, such as when Thais and Patrick welcome their baby. Plus, Cortney gushes over her “super cute” new beau, Elvis, and Sumit tries out some of his spicy cooking on Jenny. But there’s also plenty of drama, such as when Ari worries about her future with Bini.

“You’ve been spending so much time with your friends and to be honest, you haven’t been really nice to me,” she tells her husband. “I want you to be with someone who makes you happy, but obviously I don’t.”

But Bini doesn’t want to let Ari go.

“I don’t want separating,” he tells the cameras. “I don’t want divorcing.”

They’re not the only couple having problems. Fernanda’s romance with Noah is apparently on the rocks.

“That sounds like a breakup, no?” he tells her in the teaser.

“Do you want to break up?” she replies.

Meanwhile, Kim is putting her toxic relationship with Usman behind her as she burns his pictures in her backyard. With her ex firmly in her past, she’s ready to get back out there.

“I need to have sex,” she declares with a laugh while having drinks with her friends.

