TLC has announced 2024 premiere dates for four 90 Day Fiancé spinoffs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day: The Single Life.

‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Season 8 premieres March 17

For many 90 Day Fiancé couples, the drama doesn’t stop after they say “I do.” 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? follows cast members from previous seasons of the original 90 Day Fiancé as they navigate life post-wedding. It premiered in 2016. Season 7 wrapped up in early 2023.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, March 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. The cast hasn’t yet been announced. Season 7 followed Jovi and Yara; Ed and Liz; Kim and Usman; Sumit and Jenny; Bilal and Shaeeda; Angela and Michael; and Elizabeth and Andrei.

Three other ‘90 Day’ spinoffs premiere in January 2024

In addition to the return of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans of the 90 Day universe can also look forward to the premiere of three other 90 Day spinoffs in early January.

A new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The show follows former 90 Day cast members hoping to move forward after failed romances. Fresh episodes will be followed by 90 Day: The Single Life: Pillow Talk at 10 p.m. ET/PT, where fan-favorite 90 Day cast members comments on the latest episodes.

90 Day Diaries premieres Jan. 8 at 9 p.m ET/ET. The show follows cast members filming themselves as they navigate new challenges and milestones in their relationships. This season’s featured couples include Patrick and Thais; Kara and Guillermo; Steven and Olga; Ed and Liz; Elizabeth and Andrei; Ari and Bini; Brandon and Julia; Tom and Caesar; David and Annie; Jenny and Sumit; and Kim, Cortney and Syngin.

Other TLC shows returning next year include ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ and ‘Little People, Big World’

'Little People, Big World'

TLC’s spring 2024 lineup also includes the return of several other fan-favorite reality shows.

Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are looking to the future after an unexpected proposal, while Matt’s ex-wife Amy Roloff is enjoying married life with Chris Marek. Zach and Tori Roloff have their hands full with three little ones, but a medical emergency turns their life upside down.

Seeking Sister Wife premieres Monday, March 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show follows five polygamous family as they search for new sister wives. Cast members haven’t been announced, but the new season will feature two returning families and three new couples.

My 600-lb Life premieres Wednesday, March 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Houston’s Dr. Younan Nowzaradan counsels more severely obese patients who are seeking gastric bypass surgery. Starting on April 23, a new season of My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now will feature updates on patients from past seasons.

7 Little Johnstons premieres Tuesday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET. The Johnston family marks major milestones and celebrates happy moments, including a surprising announcement from Liz and Brice.

Say Yes to the Dress premieres Saturday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Randy Fenoli and the rest of the team at Kleinfeld Bridal helps brides-to-be find the perfect gown for their big day.

