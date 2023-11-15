After an online critic said Daniele and Yohan were both using each other, Daniele pushed back, saying she married her husband for love.

Daniele Gates of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is defending her relationship with Yohan Geronimo.

The TLC star’s deteriorating marriage to her Dominican husband has been documented in the latest season of the 90 Day spinoff. Following an explosive fight about money in the show’s Nov. 13 episode, the couple now appears to be headed for divorce. But it wasn’t always this way. Though critics might think otherwise, Daniele says she married her husband for love.

Daniele says she loved Yohan when she married him

Daniele met Yohan while she was on a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Five months later, they were married. But was it really true love, or did both have other motives for pursuing the relationship? Some critics think Yohan wed Daniele so he could move to the U.S., while she was interested in ditching New York for a more relaxed life with a younger man in the Caribbean.

“It’s clear they were BOTH using each other,” one person commented on a Nov. 13 post on Daniele’s Instagram where she discussed transactional relationships.

Daniele disputed the idea she was using her husband.

“You are very incorrect,” she wrote. “I married my husband because I loved him. I had nothing to use him for. I could have paid someone a lot less to reach glasses in the top cabinets.”

The same Instagram critic also accused Daniele of engaging in “sex tourism” and said she was only interested in being with Yohan because she knew she “will always have the upper hand.”

Daniele vehemently pushed back against that idea.

“This is not the nature of our relationship at all,” she wrote. “I am not a sex tourist … you all throw around this sex tourist phrase like it’s not attached to human trafficking and international crimes. It’s not a joke.”

Money has been a major issue in Daniele and Yohan’s relationship

While Daniele says that her relationship with Yohan grew out of love, there’s no disputing that they’ve faced challenges stemming from their different expectations for the marriage. Yohan has grown increasingly frustrated that Daniele is not making moves to help him get a visa to live in the U.S. Meanwhile, she’s upset by his demands that she support him financially

In the Nov. 13 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele and Yohan apparently reached their breaking point. While wrapping Christmas gifts for local children, they again argued about finances. Yohan was upset that Daniele was asking him to contribute to household expenses and felt that she hadn’t given him the things he was promised.

“You’ve helped me with nothing … I’ll never move forward,” he said.

“I’m leaving,” Yohan added. “I’m not staying here. I’m tired. I’ve put up with too much of your crap.”

It was a painful moment for Daniele, who was still holding out hope that they could work through their issues.

“I can’t even process what’s happening right now,” she said. “I don’t think that Yohan values our relationship the same way I do.” She added: “I gave him the benefit of the doubt and I gave him the benefit of the doubt and believed that we could work through everything. And now, I feel like this relationship is over.”

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and also stream on Max.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.