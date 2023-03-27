‘90 Day Fiancé’ Update: Where Are Daniele and Yohan Living in 2023?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 coupe, Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo struggled to agree on where they would live. In the recent episode, Daniele moved to the Dominican Republic. So where are they now? Here’s what we know about Daniele and Yohan’s living situation in 2023.

Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Yohan and Daniele can’t agree on where to live

32-year-old Yohan, a 6’7″ fitness instructor from La Romana, Dominican Republic, intends to move to the United States to be with Daniele. He believes that once his spousal visa is approved, they will be moving to New York City. He hopes to move there to make more money to send back home to his family in the Dominican Republic.

Yohan doesn’t know that Danielle didn’t apply for his spousal visa and plans to move to the Dominican Republic to retire. The 42-year-old teacher resigned from teaching history in a public high school, dreaming of her new life eating mangos on the beach with Yohan.

Where do Daniele and Yohan live now?

Daniele got her dream of retiring in the Dominican Republic with Yohan. However, she’s splitting her time between there and New York City. On March 14, Daniele posted photos of her recent visit to New York City with her friend on her Instagram. In the caption, she wrote about missing her husband, Yohan, and her dog back in the Dominican Republic.

The couple has been living in the Dominican Republic and appears to still be living there in 2023. They have posted many photos of themselves together, lying beachside and soaking up the sun.

Daniele moves to the Dominican Republic

On the March 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, audiences watch as Daniele packs up her apartment to move to the Dominican Republic. The former school teacher fit her entire in 10 boxes and 11 suitcases.

In the episode, Yohan picks her up at the airport, and they prepare for their life together in the Dominican Republic. Daniele plans to make money there teaching yoga and online Zoom classes for her clients in New York City. And it seems she’s been able to “manifest” her ideal life in paradise with her husband.

If Daniele and Yohan ever change their mind and move to New York City, 90 Day Fiancé fans hope they get to be part of that experience. They’re happy in paradise and will likely be there for a while.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.