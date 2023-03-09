‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Fans Think Yohan’s Tattoo Proves His True Intentions With Daniele

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 is complicated at best. Daniele’s friends are worried that Yohan is a scammer with just money on his mind, and fans notice he has a tattoo that suggests this is true.

Yohan Geronimo and Daniele Gates, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Yohan wants to move to America

32-year-old Yohan, a 6’7″ fitness instructor from La Romana, Dominican Republic, intends to move to the United States to be with Daniele. In fact, he’s under the impression that he will be moving to New York City after his spousal visa gets approved.

He told her he wanted to move there to make more money to send back home to his family in the Dominican Republic. And is in a rush to start his new life in the Big Apple with Daniele.

However, Daniele hasn’t told Yohan that she plans to retire in the Dominican Republic and move there indefinitely. However, Daniele is waiting for the right time to tell Yohan about her plans and that she’s yet to submit his spousal visa application.

Daniele’s friends worry that Yohan is a scammer

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Daniele’s friend, Sophy, has concerns about Yohan’s intentions. She believes that Yohan is too good to be true and that he has ulterior motives for marrying the 42-year-old schoolteacher.

Daniele’s friend has been upfront with her concerns regarding Yohan. “Have you ever heard of the term ‘sanky-panky?'” Sophy asked Daniele. “Sanky-panky is a man who works at a resort and is looking for tourists to come and provide them with money,” she explained.

However, Daniele is convinced that Yohan is marrying her for love, not her money. And she wants to prove to her friends that their love is real. However, she’s had her own doubts about Yohan.

’90 Day Fiancé’ fans spot a dollar sign tattoo on Yohan’s arm

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans believe that Daniele is being naive to Yohan’s intentions. One fan posted a photo of a screen grab of Yohan driving during the March 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

On Yohan’s left arm is a tattoo of a dollar sign. The fan asked the other Reddit users, “How can she not see he’s all about the American dollar?!”

Daniele and Yohan’s story debuted on season 1 of discovery+’s Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story. Yohan got the dollar sign tattoo on his arm almost immediately after he started dating Daniele.

Daniele had been upset with Yohan getting said tattoo during their time on Love in Paradise. Daniele was concerned that Yohan was only using her for her money. “Yohan doesn’t even take his wallet out if I’m around,” she complained.

Some 90 Day Fiancé fans argued that Yohan’s tattoo shouldn’t be a cause for concern because people in the Dominican Republic also use this sign. However, one Reddit user pointed out that Yohan’s tattoo is in the same font as printed on American money.

Is Yohan using Daniele for money and a green card? 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans must tune in to discover the truth on season 4.