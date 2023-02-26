’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: Is Daniele Fetishizing Her Relationship With Yohan?

Daniele and Yohan may not be new faces to 90-Day Fiancé fans, but they are one of the most controversial couples on the new season of 90-Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The pair have had their fair share of ups and (mostly) downs. And Daniele is often on the receiving end of fan ire.

As we watch the couple navigate their differences, some The Other Way viewers wonder if Daniele is fetishizing her relationship with Yohan.

Many ’90-Day Fiancé’ cast members have been accused of fetishizing their partners in the past

90-Day Fiancé‘s whole premise revolves around a few people finding their significant others in different countries and having them come to the U.S. Many of the couples are interracial, and some fans of the TLC show think they fetishize their relationships. The male cast members tend to receive this feedback more often.

Fetishizing refers to making something or someone the object of sexual fantasy or desire. Some of the most prominent cases include Big Ed and Rose, Mark and Nikki, and Ben and Mahogany.

Fans on Reddit felt Big Ed was using Rose to recapture his youth. Many theorized that he never loved her but fancied the notion of being with a younger, hotter woman.

In Ben’s case, fans thought he seemed determined to be with Mahogany to test life outside the church. He also met Mahogany fresh off of a divorce. Then, viewers found his behavior concerning as he ignored several red flags to be with a 24-year-old Peruvian model.

As for Mark, some fans found it creepy that he fell for not only a younger woman but also one who looked exactly like his wife.

Daniele and Yohan’s relationship on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ conflicts many viewers

Ever since Daniele and Yohan appeared in Love In Paradise, all she could talk about were his looks and their potential sex life.

One fan posted on Reddit accusing Daniele of fetishizing her relationship with the fitness instructor and comparing her to Big Ed and Ben. One fan responded, “She is DEFINITELY fetishizing him. In their original season, she was bragging so much about his d**k and their sex life. She only views him as a piece of meat.”

“I peeped that the minute she described his p***s size. All she’s thinking about is laying on a beach and getting her back broken in,” another user said.

However, not everyone agrees as some fans defended Daniele, claiming she and Yohan were using each other. Some viewers alleged that Yohan’s main reason for marrying Daniele was to get a visa so he can send money back home.

Daniele’s rush to leave the U.S. is difficult to understand

In The Other Way‘s Season 4 premiere, Daniele revealed to her friends her plans to move to the Dominican Republic permanently, citing the high cost of living. Her friends thought her decision was hasty and advised her against making such a big decision without thinking it through.

Some fans on Reddit thought Daniele was “immature with financial decisions” because she is willing to leave a year before her teaching pension kicks in. Daniele is almost retiring and if she were to wait it out for one more year, she would receive $15,000 every year.

Fans on the platform thought it made no sense that Daniele was in such a hurry to leave thousands of money on the table when she and Yohan could get more use out of the $15,000 in DR if she simply waited.

Others wondered why she couldn’t just move to a cheaper and sunnier location within the country like Florida if she was worried about high expenses in New York.