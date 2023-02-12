‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Nicole Do for Work?

38-year-old Nicole from LA, California, joined the cast of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 as she prepares to move to Egypt to be with her husband, Mahmoud. Here’s everything we know about Nicole and what she does for work.

Nicole, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole and Mahmoud’s ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 journey

38-year-old California native, Nicole, went on a spiritual tour of Egypt. It was the last day of her trip, and her life changed forever when she met 30-year-old Mahmoud. While shopping for fabric, she saw “super cute” Mahmoud, who asked her to stay in Egypt to be his wife.

Nicole and Mahmoud, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Nicole agreed to marry him, and just a few weeks after going home, she returned to Egypt and married Mahmoud. But she was in for a rude awakening; the magical Egypt she experienced was nothing like the reality of living there.

The cultural difference was too hard for Nicole, and two months later, she moved back to the City of Angels. Now on the brink of separation, she has a one-way ticket to Egypt and is desperate to make her marriage work.

Nicole’s background in fashion and spirituality

The small-town girl from Idaho wanted more out of life and lived in several different states for over a decade; she finally settled in LA. Nicole’s childhood passion for fashion led her to attend fashion design school. But after working a few fashion design jobs, she quickly realized it wasn’t for her. She then shifted her focus to meditation and spirituality.

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Nicole is just weeks away from giving up life in LA to move to Egypt; she is doing what she can to save up for her trip. At the time of filming, Nicole was working two jobs as a clothing reseller and a food delivery driver.

What does Nicole do for work now?

While most of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 cast members have personal Instagram accounts, neither Nicole nor Mahmoud have one. So there’s no way of knowing what Nicole is doing now. If she successfully salvages her marriage, she could be living in Cairo. Or she could be back in LA.

To find out more about Nicole, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 audiences will have to keep watching to find out how her story ends.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.