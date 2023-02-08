Why Discovery+ Subscribers No Longer Have Early Access to New ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Episodes

For many discovery+ users, the whole reason they subscribed to the platform was for early access to 90 Day Fiancé episodes. So naturally, many users were outraged when discovery+ started adding the new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 when it aired on TLC. So why is disovery+ removing early access?

Jeymi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Why isn’t the new ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 episode not on discovery+?

One of the biggest bonuses of having a subscription to discovery+ is early access to weekly TV shows airing on TLC. Many users grew accustomed to watching the new episodes of their favorite shows early. 90 Day Fiancé fans specifically enjoyed watching the latest episodes, which dropped in the mornings.

Debbie and Oussama, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

A nearly 12-hour headstart made paying $4.99 worth it for many users. However, when suddenly, on January 29, discovery+ didn’t release the new episodes for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 until it aired on TLC for regular cable users. While some fans thought it was just a technical error, it happened again the following Sunday.

Discovery+ is merging with HBO Max

There are significant changes expected to come to discovery+ in the near future. The platform will be merging with another platform, HBO Max, which is set to happen reportedly in the summer of 2023. However, there are no details about what those changes will be.

Discovery+ | Gabby Jones/Getty Images

Discovery+ and HBO Max subscribers in the United States will be the first to experience changes, as the merger won’t happen in the rest of the world until 2024. As of now, there is no word on what the name will be for this unified platform or how much it will cost.

The merger has already started slowly. Show from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network content will be on discovery+ and HBO Max beginning September 30, 2023. However, there is no set a date for when the platforms will officially merge.

Many ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans are upset

After two weeks in a row of removing the early access, many fans are left wondering what’s going on. Many discovery+ fans were frustrated by having to wait for their favorite show to be uploaded. So far, many 90 Day Fiancé fans have canceled their discovery+ subscriptions to get the platform’s attention.

Discovery+ has yet to acknowledge the change. As of now, there’s no way of telling if disovery+ will bring back early access for the TLC shows or not.

However, one thing is certain, because of the Super Bowl LVII airing on Sunday, February 12, there will be no new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way on TLC or discovery+.

90 Day Fiancé fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next with the six brand-new couples when it returns on February 19.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.