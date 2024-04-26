Kristen Davis had to talk to her 'Sex and the City' co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon about an unscripted movie scene she had to do with Matthew Broderick.

Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis have grown close over the years thanks to the show. So when Davis had to work with Parker’s husband Matthew Broderick in a movie, things became uncomfortable when the two had to get too close.

Kristin Davis once looked back at her awkward bed scene with Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Kristin Davis | Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Broderick and Davis had already known each other for years behind the scenes. But they collaborated for the first time in the 2006 Christmas film Deck the Halls. The feature was a comedy about two neighbors fighting over Holiday decorations, with Davis playing Broderick’s wife.

Working with Davis wasn’t a big deal for the Ferris Bueller star, especially since the movie wasn’t heavy in romance. Parker also helped put in a good word for her Sex and the City co-star.

“I have known Kristin for a long time and it was easy working with her because it wasn’t a big romantic movie, that might have been different,” Broderick once told Cinema. “She’s so sweet and good. She’s a great actress and I have liked her so much for years, so I was very happy that she wanted to do it. I’ve never worked with her before and Sarah said she’d be great and she was.”

Davis’ feelings on the movie mirrored Broderick’s.

“He is funny and different and he is a fascinating man. That all made it easier. But also we were obviously playing parts, doing things we would not normally do. Thank God it is a family film. It wasn’t a romantic, sexual movie. There are some romantic parts, though, which developed as the film progressed,” she said in a separate Cinema interview.

But there was a bed scene added into the movie later that wasn’t in the script. And its sudden inclusion caught Davis completely off guard.

“I panicked. I had dinner with Sarah and Cynthia in New York the week that we were rehearsing and I was saying, ‘What am I going to do?’ I was so embarrassed,” Davis said. “Actually, the scene is totally playful and not at all serious, this is a family comedy, but I still felt embarrassed. Sarah said ‘Oh.’ We both had our hands over our faces. We both felt embarrassed at the thought of me having to do that scene.”

How Matthew Broderick reacted to his and Kristen Davis’ bed scene

Although Davis experienced a bit of a crisis doing the scene, Parker’s longtime husband didn’t have the same reaction at all. According to Davis, Broderick didn’t see anything wrong with the sequence. And that added some much-needed levity to the situation.

“But the funny thing was, Matthew couldn’t understand at all why we thought it was funny or why I felt awkward. We had some silly arguments about it. I said to him, ‘It’s weird to be doing that, it’s just odd. It’s not normal.’ But he did not agree,” Davis recalled. “He thought it was fine, because obviously we’re just actors playing roles in a movie. We never actually do anything in the scene. And it is not hard to be light and playful with him, he’s so sweet. You know, It was strange afterwards looking at the pictures they took on the set, because partly we looked like brother and sister in some of the shots, but I also think we look like a convincing married couple. I think it really works.”

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed that Matthew Broderick isn’t the jealous type

Perhaps Broderick’s reaction to the take might be in line with his laid-back feelings towards love scenes. Parker confided that Broderick doesn’t feel any envy even when he sees her with other male co-stars.

“Matthew isn’t jealous when I’m in a movie with a sexy guy,” Parker told Parade. “He doesn’t seem to show any degree of being threatened by it. I don’t know, maybe he doesn’t care.”