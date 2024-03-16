'And Just Like That...' will begin filming season 3, but does a recent photo dump seems to feature Carrie Bradshaw's new apartment. Does it mean something?

The cast of And Just Like That… took a big break from filming. The cast finished filming for season 2 in April 2023. Now, they are ready to head back to the set for season 3. While the cast is getting ready to hit the streets of New York, they are staying very quiet about what Sex and the City fans can expect from season 3 of the reboot. An Instagram story might hint that Carrie Bradshaw’s new apartment, featured in season 2, will be part of the story.

Kristin Davis appears to be standing in Carrie Bradshaw’s new apartment in Instagram story

The cast of And Just Like That… is keeping the upcoming season’s storylines under wraps. Still, we can’t help but notice Kristin Davis used a photo from inside Carrie Bradshaw’s new apartment in a recent Instagram montage. Earlier this week, Kristin Davis shared photos to her Instagram Stories, revealing that she’s ready to get back to work on the reboot. One photo showed Davis standing in a doorway with a filming crew member.

Carrie and Aidan | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

While the photo appears to be from a season 2 shoot, we couldn’t help but notice that she’s standing inside the apartment Carrie Bradshaw bought, hoping she and Aidan Shaw could take things to the next level. The arched doorways and wood floors match up. In the season 2 finale, Aidan decided he needed five full years to focus on his youngest son, leaving Carrie alone in a massive home she no longer needed. So, is Davis hinting at something? It’s hard to say, but we’re hopeful that Carrie has moved in and is enjoying the space, even without Aidan.

While some fans theorized that Carrie would somehow head home to her iconic studio apartment, we no longer think that’s the case. If Davis’ Instagram story is a hint, Carrie Bradshaw’s new apartment should be featured in season 3 of And Just Like That…

Carrie Bradshaw has moved apartments before

While fans were stunned to see Carrie Bradshaw give up her iconic studio in season 2, it wasn’t the first time she reneged on the sale of her unit. She has a history of vacating and then bouncing back to the beloved brownstone.

In Sex and the City: The Movie, Carrie sold the apartment to help fund “Heaven on 5th.” When she and Mr. Big called it quits, she bought her home back and moved in. She lived in a different apartment during the second movie and the first few episodes of the reboot, as well. Still, she found her way back to the studio. She even bought a very expensive riverfront condo, hoping for a big change after her big loss. She quickly decided it “wasn’t for her.”

‘And Just Like That…’ season 3 will not premiere until 2025

While the cast of And Just Like That… is headed back to the set soon, fans are still quite far from seeing the finished project. The SAG-AFTRA strike, which was settled in October 2023, pushed back the writing and filming dates of the series. Instead of a 2024 release date, fans can expect to see the series sometime in 2025. While Max revealed the show is part of its 2025 lineup, the streaming service provider didn’t offer additional details.

Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That…’ | Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Season 1 of And Just Like That… premiered in December 2021. Season 2 of the much-debated reboot hit the streaming service provider in June 2023. Max is unlikely to announce an official release date until at least the fall.