Sex and the City fans, brace yourselves. The iconic Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), now back on the screen in And Just Like That…, has made quite the financial leap.

From struggling with credit card bills to now eyeing a lavish new apartment, her transformation is astonishing. Carrie’s potential purchase near Gramercy Park carries a staggering price tag and might leave fans eager to explore how Carrie’s lifestyle has evolved from her days on SATC.

’Sexy and the City’ fans will be surprised how much the Gramercy Park Apartment costs

Carrie and Aidan Shaw have come together once more, but this time, their romance in And Just Like That… involves a significant and expensive stipulation. The costs are piling up because Aidan won’t enter Carrie’s apartment.

Consequently, they’ve turned to hotels and other unconventional spending for their rendezvous. Carrie, however, is unfazed by the financial aspect, as evidenced by her recent real estate ventures facilitated by her realtor friend.

In the ninth episode of the second season of AJLT, Carrie contemplates selling her renowned Upper East Side residence.

As a replacement, she wants to buy a spacious four-bedroom, three-bathroom property near Gramercy Park. Bustle reports that the price tag for the new apartment is an eye-watering $5 million—a figure that’s surprising when considering her previous earnings in SATC.

Nonetheless, Carrie’s financial status in AJLT has considerably surpassed what it was in SATC.

A closer look at Carrie’s spending habits on ‘And Just Like That’

Though Carrie faced financial challenges early on, it’s crucial to remember that she received an inheritance following the death of her husband, Mr. Big. He was a career financier who likely earned several million a year.

He also bequeathed a million to his ex-wife. In the Sex and the City pilot, Samantha Jones likened Big to Trump, hinting at a substantial net worth.

Living in New York comes with a hefty price tag. Given that Carrie is presumably a millionaire, it’s logical that she can now effortlessly, and perhaps even recklessly, spend large sums of money.

She might still be dodging the subway, indulging in extravagant brunches, and thoughtlessly reaching her credit card’s limit (since old tendencies persist). Even with full ownership of her Upper East Side residence, she still has utilities to cover.

Nevertheless, it’s evident that Carrie has money to spare.

This is how much Carrie is worth in ‘And Just Like That’

From what has transpired this season on And Just Like That…, it’s evident that Carrie no longer hesitates when it comes to spending money. The times when she would settle for inexpensive takeout nightly are long gone.

Indeed, Carrie is now sufficiently affluent to effortlessly part with $100K without even pausing to check her bank balance. But what exactly is the extent of her wealth?

Reports estimate that Carrie’s net worth sits at an impressive $50 million, allowing her to indulge in real estate and designer shoes at her leisure.

This substantial wealth marks a significant shift from the era of declined credit cards that fans remember fondly. Now, purchasing an apartment in Gramercy Park seems as easy for her as picking up a dollar slice of pizza.

