'And Just Like That...' has been renewed for a third season. There are no production timelines or release date details available yet.

Carrie Bradshaw’s story is not yet complete. While And Just Like That…, the Max reboot of the iconic Sex and the City, has plenty of critics, the series has enough fans to warrant a third season. Max has announced the show will return for a third season just days before the season 2 finale is set to air, complete with a cameo from the much-missed Samantha Jones.

‘And Just Like That…’ gets greenlit for season 3 ahead of season 2 finale

And Just Like That… viewers won’t be tuning into a series finale come Thursday morning. While season 2 is coming to a close, Max has already committed to continuing the story. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for Max, released a statement announcing the third season on Aug. 22. The season finale will be released on Aug. 24.

Carrie Bradshaw in her apartment | Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

In the statement, Aubrey thanked Michael Patrick King, the writing team, and the cast and crew for continuing to “charm” audiences 25 years later. The statement said that the streaming service provider is excited to see what comes next. Fans are stoked to see what comes next for Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Anthony. Further character development for new pals, Che, Nya, Seema, and LTW, would be great, too.

The statement didn’t delve into the storyline or what fans can expect. Still, The Hollywood Reporter noted that work on the new season will not begin until the SAG-AFTRA strike has ended. The strike has entered its 113th day.

What will season 3 look like for fans?

While the season finale is set to air on Aug. 24, we know very little about how things will end for Miranda, Charlotte, and Carrie. When fans left them at the end of episode 10, Miranda was spitting mad at Che Diaz, Charlotte was experiencing family issues after a night of drinking, and Carrie was approaching a crossroads with Aidan Shaw.

Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

The preview for the finale also showed Samantha Jones calling Carrie’s phone. The moment, which fans have been waiting for all season, seems like it’ll be significant, but we still don’t know exactly how. There is no word on if Kim Cattrall will return, even for another cameo, in season 3 of And Just Like That...

Max has yet to announce a production schedule or air date. Season 1 premiered in December 2021, while Season 2 released its first episodes in June 2023. If it takes another 18 months this time around, fans can expect to reconnect with Carrie and her pals in Season 3 of And Just Like That… sometime in December 2024.