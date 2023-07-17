Miranda Hobbes left her marriage to Steve Brady to enter a situationship with Che Diaz. It never made any sense, and season 2 of 'And Just Like That...' keeps proving it.

Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz’s situationship is among the most hated storylines of And Just Like That…, the controversial Sex and the City reboot. The couple took their flirtation to the next level by the end of season 1, and season 2 opened with Miranda in California to support Che’s TV career. The relationship made no sense for fans of the original series, and Miranda’s personality changes just don’t sit right. The events of Season 2, prove that Miranda and Che’s relationship is not meant to be, despite Miranda’s insistence that she is living in a rom-com. Could a breakup be coming? We sure hope so.

Miranda and Che’s situatonship is getting complicated

In the most recent episode of And Just Like That… Miranda and Che Diaz have run into more trouble in their relationship. The duo are living opposite lives. Miranda needs to be up early, while Che prefers a loud hang-out with her friends late into the night. The pair is having difficulty figuring out how to get along, and we think more and more cracks in their situationship are beginning to show.

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes | Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max

In the previous incarnation of Miranda Hobbes, now would be about the time she’d call it quits with a lover. Incompatible sleep schedules led to drama for Miranda before. Insecurity has also led to problems for the high-strung lawyer. It feels like a breakup is imminent, especially with Che requesting space. We just don’t think Miranda will be the one to pull the plug. We can’t lie. We’d like to see Miranda feel a bit forlorn after her poor treatment of Steve Brady.

Is there an explanation for Miranda Hobbes’ actions that we haven’t figured out just yet?

And Just Like That… viewers aren’t only bothered by the fact that Miranda left Steve for Che. They are deeply confused by the overall change in Miranda’s behavior. The once cynical but ever-logical lawyer has opted to throw caution to the wind. She suddenly believes in improbable outcomes and thinks she’s living in the type of rom-com she once purported to hate. While the show’s biggest critics argue that it is just sloppy writing, we can’t help but wonder if there is more to Miranda’s story. So, what could explain her odd behavior?

It’s possible that And Just Like That… is pitching a midlife crisis storyline for Miranda Hobbes without telling fans that. It’s equally likely that Miranda feels truly at home with herself for the first time and is suddenly comfortable shedding her cynicism. It could explain why she’s suddenly so open to romance and the idea of kismet when before she pushed it away.

We won’t know what the writers are planning for Miranda and Che until season 2 wraps. For now, though, we are enjoying the sudden tension and the typical pain points of the relationship they are finally experiencing. Whether that will lead to a breakup or a breakthrough is anyone’s guess.