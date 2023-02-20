3 Reasons We Think Miranda Hobbes and Che Diaz Are No More in Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That…’

Che Diaz exploded onto the scene in And Just Like That… and completely upended Miranda Hobbes’ life. By the time the show’s first season was over, Miranda had ended her nearly 20-year marriage and rejected an illustrious internship to follow Che to California. Sex and the City fans understandably hated it. While Che is returning for season 2 of the HBO Max reboot, fans may see a storyline they find more enjoyable. We think there may be a few clues that Che and Miranda are no more.

‘Sex and the City’ fans hated Miranda Hobbes’ storyline in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 1

Che Diaz got a lot of hate from Sex and the City fans. Fans of the original series took to social media to call out the podcaster and comedian, claiming the character was obnoxious and poorly written. However, fans took the most issue with Che and Miranda’s cheating and relationship storyline.

When the series opened, Miranda was still married to Steve Brady. While the couple appeared to be in a rut, nothing seemed disastrously wrong. Well, nothing was terribly wrong until Miranda met Che. Miranda found herself inexplicably drawn to Che, and they began a romance. Here’s the thing. Sex and the City fans hated that Che broke up Miranda and Steve, but Che wasn’t to blame for that. If anything, they were completely unaware of Miranda’s situation. Without the romance storyline, we think Che would have been a much better-received character, and it’s possible that season 2 will rectify the issue. At least, we hope these clues hint at exactly that.

Cynthia Nixon and Sara Ramirez haven’t been captured filming ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2 together yet

While Che and Miranda left season 1 of And Just Like That… as a couple, something has been a bit off about filming for the show’s second season. We’ve seen Ramirez reprise their role as Che in scenes with Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon has been spotted on the set of the famed series, too. Yet the two actors have yet to be captured filming a scene together.

If Che and Miranda were an official couple in And Just Like That… season 2, we think they’d have filmed a scene in public by now. Surely, all of their shared moments can’t be indoor ones. Che also has yet to appear in group scenes, suggesting their romance with Miranda is perhaps done, and only the professional relationship with Carrie Bradshaw keeps them connected to the core group.

Sara Ramirez and Michael Patrick King have both spoken about Che Diaz’s future in abstract ways

Ramirez and Nixon not yet appearing in public scenes together is an interesting development, but it proves very little. However, commentary from Ramirez and King adds an extra layer of intrigue to Che’s potential storyline.

In June 2022, both Ramirez and King spoke with Variety about the character and how Sex and the City fans received Che and Miranda’s relationship. King made it clear that he planned to lean into Che’s character and develop them further in the show’s sophomore season. King never referred to Che and Miranda’s relationship, though.

For their part, Ramirez hinted that there would be more nuance to the character in And Just Like That… season 2. They said that season 1 was about judging a book by its cover, while season 2 focuses more on getting to know Che. Ramirez didn’t mention the relationship between their character and Miranda, either. Sometimes, what isn’t being said is as important as what is being said.

We are excited to see what is to come for both Miranda and Che, but we’ll need to wait to see if our theory is correct. HBO Max and the crew behind And Just Like That… season 2 are staying mum about actual storylines for the upcoming season. Still, we think there are clues that there might be trouble in Che and Miranda’s relationship, and we are here for it. Still, we won’t know anything until the season premieres. HBO Max has yet to share an official premiere date, but a late spring or early summer release seems possible.