Sarah Jessica Parker learned a lot about relationships thanks to being married to Matthew Broderick for decades. One of the most valuable lessons she picked up was it was sometimes okay to hate your spouse.

Sarah Jessica Parker once explained the secret to her successful marriage

Since their marriage in 1997, Parker and Broderick have been together for almost 30 years now and they’re still going strong. Parker theorized there were several reasons why their marriage worked that went beyond just loving each other.

“Well, I do feel lucky. I still like him,” Parker once told Good Housekeeping. “I mean, I love him — that goes without saying. But to like somebody at this stage, when we’ve been together for 14 years — I think that says a lot. I think it helps that we live here, in New York.”

Parker felt their relationship might not have been the same if they lived out in California.

“We’re not under the white-hot spotlight of Los Angeles and the curiosity about personal lives that exists out there. You can’t live in New York City and be the most important person in town, you just can’t. There are too many other important people here,” Parker said.

From her experience, however, Parker also felt it was healthy to hate your spouse every now and then. Sometimes the emotion was even necessary.

“It’s all about compromises. You can hate somebody for 20 minutes or two days, but it’s still a treat to be in a relationship, if that’s the person you want to be with. After a while, a compromise kind of gets marginalized anyway. You don’t recall them, it’s just what you do to make things work,” she once said according to Contact Music. “Lots of marriages work for many strange and wonderful reasons, and my reasons can’t be anybody else’s.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick initially stayed away from each other

Parker and Broderick seemed to be immediately attracted towards one another when they crossed paths. They officially met each other through the recommendation of a director, Andy Bergman, who they were both working with. But the pair couldn’t act out on their chemistry immediately because they were both in relationships.

“We were both seeing other people, so it was illegal,” she once said on The Howard Stern Show. “And we stayed away from one another.”

She clarified that she and Broderick needed to break up with the individual people they were with at the time. Afterwards, they were free to indulge in their first date, and have been together ever since. Parker went into detail about everything that she found attractive about Broderick back then.

“I liked his person very much,” she said. “He’s so smart, he’s so funny. I like his choice of friends, the way he was living in New York. What was important to him. How he kind of traveled around the city.”

It helped that they found themselves compatible as well.

How Matthew Broderick reacts when Sarah Jessica Parker is acting alongside leading men

During her interview with Howard Stern, the talkshow host shared that marriages between actors often don’t last long due to jealousy. But Parker asserted that neither Broderick or Parker have ever gotten jealous of one another’s careers. The same seemed to be true in regards to Parker’s co-stars as well. The Sex and the City star’s prolific career has shown her working with several leading men over the years. But even if she’s intimate with them, Broderick never showed any hints of insecurity.

“We’ve been together for years. Both of us have starred in movies opposite lots of beautiful, smart, interesting people. But we have to still come home to the same house, to each other. Matthew isn’t jealous when I’m in a movie with a sexy guy. He doesn’t seem to show any degree of being threatened by it. I don’t know, maybe he doesn’t care,” Parker once told Parade.