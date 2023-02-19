‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: 3 Biggest Red Flags in Jen and Rishi’s Relationship

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 couple Jen Charity and Rishi Singh have many obstacles to face before marriage. Here are the three biggest red flags in their relationship so far. Will they be able to overcome them?

Jen and Rishi, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Rishi fell for Jen’s friend’s flirting

Rishi is 32 years old and from Jaipur, India. As a model and fitness instructor, Rishi admits he has no problem getting women’s attention. Rishi was at a modeling gig at a hotel in India when he met professional wedding planner Jen in the lobby, staying in the same hotel during her solo trip.

At first, the Oklahoma native wasn’t interested in Rishi, but after spending one month together as friends, Rishi asked Jen to marry him, and she agreed. She was supposed to return immediately to be with Rishi, but since the coronavirus (COVID-19) caused the borders to close, Jen and Rishi have been separated for over two years.

One of the biggest red flags in their relationship is that Rishi has already failed a test Jen’s friend set up for him. Jen’s friend was concerned about how faithful the model had been, while her friend blindly trusted him while in the United States. Posing as someone else, she flirted with Rishi, and he took the bait. When Jen was confronted with the evidence, she brushed it aside since she was just weeks away from moving to be with Rishi forever in India.

Rishi’s family wants him to have an arranged marriage with an Indian woman

Rishi and Jen’s biggest hurdle is dealing with the pressure from his family, who wants him to have a traditional Indian arranged marriage.

In the Feb. 19 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi admitted that the pressure is on from his mother to find a wife. Rishi’s mother, Shimla, told her son that many “proposals” were coming in for him. She urges her son to meet the interested women.

“Rishi’s getting older now, so it’s time,” she told him. She showed her a photo of the potential new wife and asked him to meet with the woman.

“Jen doesn’t know my mom has started to look [for] some girls for [an] arranged marriage with an Indian girl. I don’t want to share anything about this to Jen because she’s [a] little sensitive.”

He told the cameras that Jen shouldn’t worry because he won’t get married if he couldn’t marry her.

Rishi hasn’t told his family about Jen

On top of Jen being in the dark about Rishi’s mom’s plans to marry him off, his mom has no idea that he plans to marry an American woman for love. “My family doesn’t know about Jen and our relationship,” he said.

He admits he’s in a “very difficult situation,” and he’s unsure how he will tell his family the news. He’s worried about her not being the traditional Indian wife since she is older than him by 15 years.

Of course, Jen is upset that Rishi hasn’t mentioned her, his fiancée, to his family. In the preview for the Feb. 26 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi says if his family disapproves of Jen, they might keep him locked up in their house and forbid him from seeing her. “You let me know when you want to be honest with your family about us,” she said before storming off.

Many 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans are convinced that Jen and Rishi is a repeat of Sumit Singh’s situation where the family never fully accepts his older American wife, Jenny Slatten. Will they be able to overcome the obstacles and get married?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.