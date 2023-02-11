‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Rishi Singh Do for Work?

New 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 cast member, Rishi Singh, is beauty, brains, and brawn. What is the lawyer, model, and fitness trainer doing now? Here’s what we know about Rishi’s life, including his job.

Rishi Singh, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Who is Rishi?

Rishi is 32 years old and from Jaipur, India. As a model and fitness instructor, Rishi felt the “stigma” that models don’t have anything to offer but their looks. “People think we just about our looks, not our brains. But I have a law degree from the law college and a master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan,” Rishi said in the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4.

Once Rishi received his law degree, he started working as a lawyer in the cooperate sector. Immediately, he soon felt caged by the 9-5 cooperate grind, and he quit his job. He then shifted his focus to a career in fitness, “It was my passion,” he said.

After getting into the fitness world, he began working as a model after many people suggested he try it out. “It was not my dream. People wanted from me, and they pushed me, and I tried it once, and boom,” he said in the episode.

What does Rishi do for work now?

Rishi is still working as a fitness trainer and a model. He’s also a social media influencer with over 24,000 followers on his Instagram. Even before his 90 Day Fiancé debut, Rishi has been endorsing products to his followers as an influencer. Along with his modeling photos, Rishi advertises many different health products and supplements.

And Rishi’s Instagram bio boasts he’s also a certified nutritionist and a “company secretary.” Although, it’s unclear which company that is regarding.

Rishi and Jen’s journey on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

Rishi was at a modeling gig at a hotel in India when he met Jen in the lobby, staying in the same hotel during her solo trip. At first, the Oklahoma native wasn’t interested in Rishi. But after spending one month together as friends, Rishi asked Jen to marry him, and she said agreed.

Rishi and Jen’s biggest hurdle is dealing with the pressure from his family, who wants him to have a traditional Indian arranged marriage. Rishi’s parents have no idea their son plans to marry an American woman for love.

As seen in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 so far, Jen’s friends put Rishi to the test, and he fails miserably. Jen’s friend messaged him a flirty message, and he responded to it along with a shirtless picture of himself. Of course, this raises red flags in Jen’s mind.

Jen trades in her nomadic life for a future in India with Rishi. It will be interesting to see if this couple will overcome the hurdles and have their happily ever after.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.