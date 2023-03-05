‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: 3 Red Flags in Gabe and Isabel’s Relationship

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 couple Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga and Isabel Posada seem to be one of the most promising coupes of the current season. Despite having one of the most functioning relationships, the couple still has quite a few red flags. Here are the top 3 biggest red flags in Gabe and Isabel’s relationship.

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga and Isabel Posada, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Gabe tends to move quickly in romantic relationships

As documented so far on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe’s family is worried about his tendency to get too deep, too quickly in relationships. In Gabe’s last relationship, he did the same thing and was heartbroken. Before the 32-year-old Florida native met 34-year-old Isabel, he was head over heels for another woman. He thought she was the love of his life and even had her name tattooed on his back.

In the premiere episode of season 4, Gabe decides to get the tattoo of his ex’s name covered up. While at the tattoo shop, he decides he’s going to surprise Isabel, by getting her name tattooed on him. Of course, Gabe’s family is concerned that Gabe is making another hasty decision regarding love.

But Gabe believes this time it’s the real thing. He is sure that he and Isabel’s “immediate” chemistry is proof of that. After a few months of living in Colombia, he rented an apartment in her hometown. Since then, he’s been going back and forth to be with her. Now he’s ready to trade his life in America for a life with Isabel in Colombia. “I can not be away from this woman. I love Isabel,” he said on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4.

Gabe and Isabel’s future is dependent on the success of his business

Since Gabe decided to move to Colombia to be with Isabel, he’s had to relocate his entire life, including his business. “I created a brand called ‘Get More Proud Wear.’ It is underwear for female-to-male transgender people who have not had their bottom surgery yet. Which is swapping out which genitalia you have,” Gabriel explained on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Gabe was used to doing everything himself when running his underwear li. Still, sincece moving to Colombia, he now must entirely rely on Isabel to help him find a new supplier for materials. One concern that Gabe and Isabel’s relationship might not work out is that Gabe is mixing business and pleasure.

“Having a business is difficult already, and moving everything from the US to Colombia has been a lot harder than I thought it would be,” Gabe admitted.

Gabe finds relying on Isabel “emasculating” and not being in control every aspect of his business has caused friction within their relationship. He is stressed because Isabel has been counting on him financially since he hired her as an employee. He belives that if his business fails, his relationship will too.

Isabel wants to keep Gabe’s transition a secret from her family

While it may not be a red flag, per se, the fact that Isabel wants to keep Gabe’s transition a secret could be considered a warning sign. Gabe is proud of his trans identity and wants to share his story with the world. Often holding one-man pride parades in his home town in Florida, he enjoys being transparent about his journey finding his identity.

Within the context of his relationship with Isabel, his trans identity isn’t discussed much. Isabel said she views Gabe as a man completely and often forgets that he’s trans. Since Gabe has undergone testostone treatment and bottom surgery, his transition isn’t often a topic of conversation.

The biggest issue this 90 Day Fiancé couple couple will face is telling Isabel’s family that Gabe is a transgender man. She worries that they wont fully accept Gabe. Isabel isn’t sure what she will do if she’s forced to choose between her family and her relationship and future with Gabe. All she knows is that she doesn’t want to have to choose. Despite the risk, Gabe is dead set on telling Isabel’s family the truth and only then after her parents approve of him will he her father for his blessing to marry Isabel.

While this couple’s red flags seem mild compared to the rest of their cast members, they still have many obstacles to face in order to get married in the 90 days before Gabe’s visa expires.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 air Sundays at 8 pm EST on TLC.