‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga Do for Work?

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga is one of the new cast members to join 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. The Florida native is the first transgender person to join the TLC franchise. Here’s what we know about the 32-year-old’s life, including what he does for work.

Gabriel ‘Gabe’ Paboga, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

What does Gabriel do for work?

On the premiere episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabriel revealed that he owns his own company. “I created a brand called ‘Get More Proud Wear.’ It is underwear for female-to-male transgender people who have not had their bottom surgery yet. Which is swapping out which genitalia you have,” Gabriel explained.

Gabriel produces specialty underwear that “already have a bulge in them.” As a proud transgender man, Gabriel understands the frustration of wearing a “packer” in his underwear before he had bottom surgery.

“So [a] trans person, female-to-male, have to wear a packer, which is a fake limp penis, and they have to wear a harness to keep it in place, and they have to put their underwear on that is a lot of work, and it’s heavy,” he said.

His revolutionary product can be bought through the Get More Proud Wear website. The “pre-packed” underwear comes in many different sizes and colors and ranges in price from $25-$30 a pair.

Gabriel owns a specialty underwear business for transgender people

In the episode, Gabriel revealed the motivation behind starting his specialty underwear brand. “I came up with the idea for my business because packers fall out [of] your pants,” he said.

Gabriel and Isabel, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ | TLC

Gabriel shared an embarrassing moment when the sock he used as a packer while swimming floated off. With his bottom surgery done, Gabriel doesn’t have a use for the padded underwear, but he’s proud that he’s created a product that so many people use and wear on a daily basis.

“I love the feedback I hear from customers,” Gabriel said. He feels proud of his garment,, allowing transitioning people to have confidence in their bodies.

Gabriel’s journey on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

While he does make the packers himself, he does get the underwear manufactured. During a trip to Colombia, when he was looking for a new supplier, he met 34-year-old Isabel. The chemistry between them was like nothing he’s ever experienced, and they quickly fell in love.

A couple of months after they met, Gabriel started renting a place in her hometown. Isabel moved out of her family’s house and into Gabriel’s apartment.

He can’t stay away from Isabel. So now he’s moving to Colombia to be with her on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4. “I’m moving to Colombia to marry the love of my life. Isabel is worth it. One hundred percent,” he told the cameras.

While Isabel completely accepted Gabriel’s transgender identity, she worries that her traditional Colombian family will struggle with it. But before Gabriel can marry Isabel, he wants to come clean about his transition to Gabriel’s family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.