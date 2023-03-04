‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: 3 Biggest Red Flags in Daniele and Yohan’s Relationship

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 has been fraught with red flags. While their love story may have initially seemed romantic and exciting, it quickly became apparent that some serious issues needed to be addressed. Let’s explore the three biggest red flags in Daniele and Yohan’s relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Daniele and Yohan | 90 Day Fiancé via Youtube https://youtu.be/makHhL8LFUw

Many ’90 Day Fiancé’ fans think Daniele is fetishizing her relationship with Yohan

Many 90 Day Fiancé cast members have been accused of fetishizing their relationships with foreign partners. Fetishizing refers to making something or someone the object of sexual fantasy or desire. However, it’s often male cast members tend to receive this feedback.

Some 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way viewers have accused Daniele of fetishizing her relationship with the 6’7″ fitness instructor. One fan responded, “She is DEFINITELY fetishizing him. In their original season, she was bragging so much about his d**k and their sex life. She only views him as a piece of meat.”

However, some fans think that Daniele and Yohan are using each other. Many people believe that Yohan’s main reason for marrying Daniele in the first place is for a visa to send money back home.

Daniele and Yohan are at different points in life

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Daniele kept a major secret from her husband. The 42-year-old history teacher told Yohan she was going on a trip to the Dominican Republic, but her true intention was to stay there for good. Daniele dreams of retiring and spending the rest of her life soaking up the sun in the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Yohan is ready to start his new life in the United States. He’s under the impression that Daniele is working on getting him a spousal visa so they can move to New York City together and establish their new life. He wants to move there to make more money to send some back home to his family.

“I understand that Yohan really wants to come to the United States, so I’m a little bit nervous of having this conversation,” Daniele said on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Still, Daniele has continued to keep the truth from him.

Daniele and Yohan have financial issues

Another major red flag in Daniele and Yohan’s relationship is their financial situation. So far this season, the couple has done nothing but argue about finances. Yohan is working hard to open his butcher shop in his hometown, La Romana, Dominican Republic. But Daneile doesn’t think Yohan is capable of making the business lucrative.

Daniele wants to move to the Dominican Republic permanently because she believes that the cost of living in New York City is too high. Just a year shy of retiring from her teaching position, Daniele plans to leave her life behind and forfeit nearly $15,000 a year in pension.

When asked what she would do in the Dominican Republic for work, Daniele said she would “eat mangos” and “manifest money.” Without a plan, Daniele’s friends worry that her life choices will land her in financial trouble.

Daniele and Yohan’s relationship on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 is filled with red flags that cannot be ignored. While it is possible for them to overcome these obstacles, it will require a lot of effort and commitment from both of them. Only time will tell if their marriage will stand the test of time or if these red flags will ultimately lead to their downfall.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.