‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4: What Does Yohan Geronimo Do for Work?

90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise: Caribbean alum, Yohan Geronimo, is back for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 with his wife, Daniele Gates. He’s trying to convince her that his butcher shop is a good idea, but she’s doubtful his business is lucrative enough. So did Yohan keep the butcher shop in the Dominican Republic, or did he get a new job? Here are all the details about Yohan and how he makes his money in 2023.

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers regarding Daniele’s storyline of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4.

Yohan Geronimo, ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4 | TLC

Yohan and Daniele’s love story on ’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4

32-year-old Yohan was a personal trainer at a hotel when he met Daniele Gates, a 42-year-old pint-sized Yankee from New York City. With Yohan standing at an impressive 6’7″, the couple has a 2-foot height difference. But nothing could keep them apart, not night nor language barrier.

The connection between Yohan and Daniele was too strong to deny. Daniele, who was only visiting the Dominican Republic, had to return to her life in New York City. After their whirlwind romance, Daniele quickly returned to the Dominican Republic, and Yohan proposed. She agreed, and the two got married on 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise: Caribbean Season 2.

Now on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Daniele returns to the Dominican Republic and plans to move there indefinitely. However, Yohan’s dream is to move to New York City, where he can make enough money to send back to his family. However, the more Yohan pushes to move to the United States, the more suspicious Daniele becomes.

Yohan’s butcher shop

On 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4, Yohan proudly shows Daniele the butcher shop he opened in his hometown of La Romana, Dominican Republic. He had opened the shop just a few months after getting married. At first, Daniele was very supportive of Yohan’s butcher shop — until she saw it.

Once entering the butcher shop, she noticed the lack of refrigeration and the flies swarming the uncovered meat. The meat Yohan was selling is out in the open, on the counter, as is the custom in the Dominican Republic. He reassures her that every butcher shop in the country has bugs simply because they’re attracted to the meat.

He was taken aback by Daniele’s disgust, but she’s concerned that Yohan doesn’t believe that he knows what it takes to run a business. She’s worried that he’s putting all his paychecks into a business venture that won’t be lucrative.

What does Yohan do for work now?

Fast forward to 2023, Yohan convinced Daniele to live in New York City. He appears to have left his butcher shop in the Dominican Republic. It’s unclear if he still owns the shop or not.

From Yohan’s Instagram page, @yohangeronimo, he seems happy with his decision to move to the US with Daniele. According to his Instagram bio, he’s still working as a personal trainer. He often posts fitness and workout videos to his 4,000 followers.

Yohan also has a spicy side gig. On February 3, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star announced his Unfiltrd account, a social subscription platform similar to OnlyFans, posting exclusive, and as the name suggests, unfiltered content. In the Instagram video, a shirtless Yohan dances on the beach with the words, “Come see Yohan’s adventurous side on Unfiltrd.”

Along with his subscriptions from curious followers, Yohan seems to be making money as a personal trainer in New York City. Bye Bye butcher shop, Hello Big Apple.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.