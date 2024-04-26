Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner's divorce shocked 'The Golden Bachelor' fans, but an insider claims Turner was never actually after a relationship. He was hoping for stardom.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage didn’t turn out to be what The Golden Bachelor fans hoped for. Viewers were hopeful that Turner and Nist would live happily ever after. While the pair, who announced their divorce on April 12, insist they wanted that too, an insider claims that is not the case, at least for Gerry Turner.

Recently, an insider stepped forward to claim Turner was never looking for love when he signed up for the dating competition. They claim he was using the show as a way into Hollywood, and he didn’t care who he hurt along the way.

Gerry Turner might not be what fans thought he was

Gerry Turner isn’t what he presented to the world, insist insiders who reportedly know him. Over the last several months, people have come forward to question Turner’s motives and morals. A recent report paints Turner as a money and fame-hungry man who used The Golden Bachelor to launch an entertainment career.

According to an insider who spoke with Life & Style, Gerry Turner probably isn’t too broken up about the end of his marriage. They claim Turner was never actually looking for love on the dating show. Rather, they think he was trying to set himself up for fame and fortune. They criticized Turner, who they insisted didn’t care about the feelings of the women who vied for his love and affection, for toying with the show’s contestants and, most importantly, Theresa Nist. The insider was not named.

Gerry Turner is not a stranger to controversy

This is not the first time someone has stepped forward to paint a less-than-appealing picture of Gerry Turner. In November 2023, just before the finale of The Golden Bachelor, Turner’s ex-girlfriend spoke with the Hollywood Reporter and recounted how the retiree pursued her just weeks after his wife died. The ex, who wished to remain anonymous, also claimed she had lived with Turner and was unceremoniously dumped because she gained a bit of weight. A friend of Turner’s former love was floored that he would lie so epically on national television. Turner had insisted he hadn’t kissed a soul since his wife, Toni Turner, died.

Turner never openly discussed his ex-girlfriend’s recollection of events. Still, Nist insisted Turner had told her about his past before they decided to walk down the aisle. While Nist was unbothered by Turner’s past, viewers were not. Many onlookers wondered, even then, if Turner was after something other than love. The most recent reports seem to confirm their suspicions. Nist has yet to comment on the most recent accusations against Turner.

His daughter is still defending him, though

While The Golden Bachelor fans have largely turned on Gerry Turner, his daughter is coming to his defense. Just before the most recent report was published, Angie Turner took to Instagram to defend her father and Nist. In a lengthy caption, Angie insisted that her father and Nist are both good people. She went on to suggest that she hates seeing her father villainized on social media.

Angie asked fans to remember that “real people” with “real feelings” are involved in the situation. Fans insist they are completely aware real people are involved. That’s the reason they are so angry at the quick split. Almost no one believes their split was solely due to location incompatibility, which the couple claims led to their decision to part ways. The recent reports are just further proof.