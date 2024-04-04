Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tied the knot just a few months after Turner picked Nist as the winner of the first season of The Golden Bachelor. The couple’s wedding was televised, and the duo spent the weeks following their nuptials discussing their romance. Three months after the wedding, they still haven’t settled into a new home together. The septuagenarians have a long-distance marriage.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have yet to take a big step in their marriage

Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner might have rushed down the aisle, but they aren’t in any hurry to merge their households. According to TMZ, the duo lives states apart three months into their marriage. Turner’s Big Long Lake, Indiana property is nearly 700 miles from Nist’s New Jersey hometown. While the couple is living apart, it doesn’t seem like anything is actually wrong. In fact, the distance doesn’t seem to be affecting their affection for each other.

Nist has been keeping fans up to date on her romance via Instagram since Turner shockingly picked her over Leslie Fhima in the The Golden Bachelor finale. Her posting cadence has not slowed down, and she shared a snap with Turner and other The Golden Bachelor contestants just last week. Despite not living together, they spend a lot of time in each other’s company.

Why haven’t Theresa and Gerry moved in together?

While the separate residences seem to work for Nist and Turner for now, fans can’t help but question why the couple has failed to merge their households. Apparently, it’s all logistical. According to an insider who spoke with TMZ, they haven’t yet decided where they will land as a couple just yet. Nist has plenty still tying her to New Jersey, including a career and some of her family. Turner isn’t interested in leaving his family behind in Indiana. His daughters and father both live in the state.

The duo apparently plans to move in together at some point. Still, they appear to be taking their time. There doesn’t seem to be a set timeline for a move. Turner and Nist discussed moving to North Carolina shortly after they announced their engagement. Coastal North Carolina is a place close to Nist’s heart, and her son and his family currently reside there. Apparently, the couple is also considering South Carolina as their new home. It doesn’t sound like Turner would consider setting down roots in New Jersey, where Nist raised her family. Nist doesn’t appear interested in calling Indiana home, either. Where they will end up is anyone’s guess right now.