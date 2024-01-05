'The Golden Bachelor' wedding cost ABC quite a lot of money. Here's an estimate on how much the network likely spent on the first-ever Golden Wedding.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor wedding is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner tie the knot. Theresa and Gerry fell in love in the series’ first season, and ABC is now footing the bill for the first-ever Golden Wedding. So, how much does such an event cost? Here’s an estimate.

How much did ‘The Golden Bachelor’ wedding cost? Here’s an estimate

The Golden Bachelor wedding is a momentous event, and fans can’t wait to tune in to watch Theresa Nist walk down the aisle and marry Gerry Turner. Gerry and Theresa won’t have to pay for the wedding from their own pockets, as ABC is footing the bill. So, how much will The Golden Wedding cost?

Gerry and Theresa are getting married at the La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. An estimate from Wedding Spot predicts their wedding sits around $25,000 for the venue and outside vendors, but numerous variables exist to consider. For 100 guests in an off-season wedding on a Thursday, the venue cost will be on the relatively lower side. Theresa mentioned she plans on having 125 guests, so the Golden Wedding will likely be above the $25,000 mark. For around $250 a head, the wedding will cost over $31,000.

That’s just for the wedding, of course. ABC likely provided Theresa with a beautiful gown worth thousands of dollars. Gerry and Theresa also mentioned that contestant Susan Noles will be officiating through her own company, which will be an additional cost. The wedding and reception also include floral arrangements, music, and two cakes.

Additionally, ABC is likely flying each guest in for the wedding. That means the network will pay for over 120 plane tickets, adding thousands of dollars to the wedding cost.

Given these numbers, we imagine the first-ever Golden Wedding will cost the network hundreds of thousands of dollars, if not more.

Of course, Gerry and Theresa will also make money with the network thanks to their choice to televise the event. ABC will quickly make their money back.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

How much does their honeymoon cost?

Along with The Golden Bachelor wedding, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner get an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy for their honeymoon.

It’s unclear how much ABC is shelling out for the trip. According to World Wide Honeymoon, couples should expect to pay $3,140-6,030 for a seven-day trip, or $4,048-7,180 for a 10-day trip. Of course, because ABC is footing the bill (and they’re likely giving Theresa and Gerry an incredible place to stay), we imagine Gerry and Theresa’s honeymoon will be even more expensive than the average.

Theresa and Gerry have yet to decide when they’re heading out for their honeymoon. They decided to wait until the wedding ended to confirm their Italy plans. “There’s been so much going on since the show ended,” Theresa told People. “After the wedding, we’re going to be able to sit together and really decide, because it’s been a whirlwind. There will be plans for trips and looking for homes and going to Italy, so there’ll be so much to look forward to.”

Will ABC help Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist relocate?

It’s unclear if The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will receive financial assistance from ABC regarding relocating. When they finally move, the network likely won’t help them financially.

Gerry lives in Indiana, while Theresa lives in New Jersey. They’ve candidly discussed where they hope to live after their wedding. Initially, the couple decided they’d both relocate to South Carolina. But after visiting Theresa in New Jersey, Gerry changed his tune.

“I like that area, and Theresa’s home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me,” he told People. “So, we have more than one option to explore. We’ll find the spot that we’re both happy with.”

