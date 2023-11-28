'The Golden Bachelor' star Theresa Nist made it known she's a career woman. Here's the photo she posted to Instagram along with the caption about her job.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is ending soon, and fans can’t wait to see whether Gerry Turner chooses Theresa Nist or Leslie Fhima. Theresa is active on social media, and she’s been sharing photos from decades ago with fans of the series. Recently, Theresa posted a photo of her at 46 when she just started her career. Here’s what she posted.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Theresa Nist posted a photo of herself in her 40s

The Golden Bachelor star Theresa Nist is in the final two with Leslie Fhima, and she opened up to Gerry Turner about her job during Fantasy Suites week. After the episode aired, she included even more information about her career in an Instagram post. Theresa posted a photo of herself at age 46, which is the age she was when she gained interest in the stock market.

“At 46 years old, I developed a passion for the stock market,” Theresa wrote. “I went to the library and read every book I could find on stocks and the markets. I also started watching CNBC and listening to Bloomberg.”

Theresa explained how she bought “three stocks in solid companies” that she likely should’ve held on to, but she enjoyed day trading, as it was “far more exciting” for her. “It was like playing chess where you had to be about 10 moves ahead of your opponent,” she continued. “I started writing down what I was observing, what was actually moving the markets. I wound up writing three journals. They helped me tremendously in understanding what actually moved stocks.”

While Theresa notes that she no longer day trades, she’s still in the industry. “Photo is of me around this age, completely unrelated to the stock market!” she added.

Theresa Nist said she would ‘stop’ her job if Gerry Turner chose her

Gerry Turner learned more about Theresa Nist’s job in The Golden Bachelor Fantasy Suites week. “I was a homemaker, and I did everything — cooked, cleaned, ironed,” Theresa told Gerry. “[Then] one year, I decided to buy my first stock, and then I bought another stock, and then another one. And I actually started trading my own account, and I became a day trader.”

Theresa’s late husband, Billy, asked Theresa to get a job, as he was paying their health insurance out of pocket. After competing against 30 college graduates for a job, she was the one to get it. Theresa told Gerry she loves what she does, but she’d retire if he gave her a reason to.

“I do love my job,” she told him. “I’ve always said that as long as I really didn’t have a man in my life, I would continue working. But if this became something, if you gave me a reason to stop, I would stop.”

She previously posted photos with her late husband

The Golden Bachelor fans love Theresa Nist’s Instagram, as she frequently posts throwback photos from her 20s, 30s, and 40s. Previously, she posted photos with her late husband, Billy Nist, when they were living together in Berlin.

“Billy and I met when I was 14 and he was 16,” Theresa wrote. “We got married at 18 and 20. He was stationed in Berlin during the Vietnam War. I took my first plane ride, and we lived there for almost a year. Living in Berlin, I realize now and at the time, was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Theresa noted that her late husband died nine years ago. She and Gerry Turner connect on their shared experience of losing a spouse.

The Golden Bachelor finale airs on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

