Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner fell in love on 'The Golden Bachelor,' but they were not ultimately compatible. Turner spoke about growing resentment over Theresa Nist's jobs weeks before they announced their divorce.

On April 12, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner shocked The Golden Bachelor fans when they sat down on Good Morning America and announced their divorce. The announcement came just 100 days after the couple said “I do” on national TV. While the couple insist they came to the decision mutually because neither wanted to move away from their families, fans of the series aren’t buying it. Looking back at previous interviews, the cracks in their union were very apparent before they made the announcement. In a podcast interview just three weeks ago, Turner revealed he had a big problem with Theresa Nist’s career.

Gerry Turner complained about Theresa Nist’s career on a podcast

Just weeks before their shocking split, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist appeared on the Dear Shandy Podcast. During the chat, they discussed the different issues they were facing in their marriage. Turner openly discussed how he was battling some feelings of resentment over Theresa Nist’s career and her plans.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

At the time, Turner’s thoughts didn’t strike fans as particularly odd, but looking back, it is easy to see that more than just distance and reluctance to leave behind their families for a new locale played into the end of their marriage. Turner revealed that he had retired long ago and wasn’t really happy about being tied down by his partner’s career commitments. He said, “I wanted fun, adventure. I wanted to go and do. So that is the crux of it, right now, is – when does that start?”

Nist didn’t offer an actual timeline for retirement, although she did say she didn’t plan to work until she was 80. Still, Nist just recently turned 70. Her statement makes it abundantly clear that she does not plan to call it quits in the next six months. That may have weighed heavily on Turner.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ final 3 contestants Leslie Fhima, Faith Martin, and Theresa Nist | Disney/John Fleenor

Nist clearly isn’t ready to retire, and while that clearly bothered Turner, it’s an issue he probably would have run into with many of the women he courted on The Golden Bachelor. Many of the women who made it far into the competition were still working and enjoying professional success into their 60s. Faith Martin and Leslie Fhima, the other two finalists, are also still working, and neither seems interested in giving up their careers right now.

What does Theresa Nist do for a living?

When The Golden Bachelor fans met her in August 2023, she was billed as a “financial services professional.” She only delved deeply into her career later on in the series. Nist works as a senior compliance liaison for a wealth management company. Her job is to ensure the company complies with regulations.

Theresa Nist | John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images

Theresa Nist came into her current career later in life. The septuagenarian spoke about how she got into finance several times since becoming a public figure. Mostly self-taught, Nist said she took to the library to learn as much about the stock market as possible when she was in her 40s. She began day trading first and then eventually moved into compliance. Nist has a passion for her job and seems unwilling and uninterested in stepping away from it right now.

Turner, on the other hand, has plenty of experience being retired. He retired over 15 years ago and doesn’t seem to miss working much. He had several jobs in the food service industry, including management and ownership positions, before calling it quits. Besides making public appearances and agreeing to interviews, Turner is not currently working.