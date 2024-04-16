The Bachelor and The Bachelorette fans have spent years watching couples fall in love and get engaged on national television. Many proposals have been captured throughout the seasons, and various gorgeous rings have been used. Not all pairings end up making it down the aisle, though. The ones who don’t say “I do” often find themselves contractually obligated to give back their engagement rings, which are gifted to contestants.

Theresa Nist, the winner of the first-ever The Golden Bachelor season, touched on the ring issues briefly during her divorce announcement. So, what happens to all those rings?

Failed relationships lead to returned engagement rings for ‘Bachelor Nation’ contestants

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have led to epic proposals and dramatic breakups. The producers considered the volatile nature of relationships when creating contracts for the contestants. Over the years, plenty of contestants have been asked about their engagement rings post-breakup.

Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor, revealed what happens to the rings during a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly. Harrison revealed that the contract states a ring must be returned if the couple breaks up less than two years after their season’s final episode airs. That includes if they remained engaged or made it down the aisle to say, “I do.” What becomes of the rings once they are returned is anyone’s guess. In theory, they should go back to the designer. In most cases, the designer is Neil Lane. However, Lane has long insisted he doesn’t know what becomes of those rings.

Once a couple is married or engaged for two years following the finale of their season, the ring is theirs. It seems simple enough, but there is more to it. Even the couples who make it past the two-year mark and get to keep their rings have some contractual obligations to fulfill.

During a recent podcast appearance, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she can’t just sell the ring Shawn Booth gave her. Bristowe has held onto the 3.5-carat diamond since her split from Booth in 2018. She said if she were to sell it, the designer has the right of first refusal. She has yet to make that choice despite moving on with Jason Tartick and then ending that engagement as well.

Theresa Nist plans to return her engagement ring

While on The Golden Bachelor, Theresa Nist struck fans as a rule follower. They were correct. She plans to follow her contract to the letter. Nist and Turner appeared on Good Morning America to announce their divorce on April 12.

While some fans were shocked, many were not. Still, they had plenty of questions. Thankfully, Nist and Turner answered everything. During her appearance on Good Morning America, Nist revealed she would return the expensive engagement ring Gerry Turner used to propose now that their short-lived marriage is officially ending.

Theresa Nist | MEGA/GC Images

Nist, 70, noted that this is “how it works” regarding returning the ring before moving on to another topic entirely. The ring, which features more than 100 diamonds, has an estimated value of $40,000. Turner insisted that returning the ring was fine because no one can take away their “memories.” That’s easy for him to say since he hasn’t worn the ring for the last six months.

Some contestants do get to keep their rings, even if their love didn’t last for two years

While the contract might dictate that each ring has to go back if the couple’s relationship doesn’t reach the two-year mark, there is apparently some wiggle room. Most scorned bachelorettes are happy to hand over their rings. However, Ali Fedotowsky was not willing to let it go. During an appearance on Here for the Right Reasons, Fedotowsky revealed that show executives tried to take back the ring Roberto Martinez used to propose when they broke up after 18 months together. She refused to hand it over.

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez | Chris Chavira/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fedotowsky revealed producers finally relented and allowed her to keep the ring since it was important to her. She has since gone on to marry someone else. It is unclear if she used the diamonds in the ring for another purpose or if it is simply sitting locked away somewhere.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen’s engagement didn’t make it two years, either. Kufrin revealed they were close enough that producers didn’t come looking for the ring, though. Kufrin admits she’s not sure what to do with the very expensive jewelry piece now that she’s married to someone else.