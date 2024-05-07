A lip-reading expert deciphered what King Charles and Queen Camilla were complaining to each other about on the balcony the day of their coronation.

Millions of people around the world watched King Charles III‘s coronation on May 6, 2023. It was the first time in 70 years that a grand ceremony was held to officially crown Britain’s monarch.

The day had a bit of drama, including stormy weather and the king looking irritated that he and Queen Camilla were forced to wait in their coach at Westminster Abbey until Prince William, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), and their children made it to the church. But the monarch had another complaint later that day that he shared with his wife.

Here’s what a lip reader caught the king and queen complaining about as they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Lip reader decodes what King Charles and Queen Camilla complained about on the balcony

Despite the rain and the Wales family arriving late, the ceremony went off without a hitch. After it concluded the king, the queen, and the rest of the royals made their way to Buckingham Palace, where they would step onto the balcony to wave and thank all those who gathered to see them.

Charles and Camilla were seen chatting briefly as they stood on the balcony side by side. Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman told The Sun that they were grumbling about their crowns.

According to Freeman, while waving at tens of thousands of adoring fans, the king said to Camilla: “I can’t see a thing with this crown. I can’t look up.”

The queen was apparently having the same problem as Freeman noticed that she replied back: “I can’t see anything either, my crown will fall off.”

Luckily, their crowns did not fall and stayed put the entire time they stood on the balcony.

Why King Charles didn’t look happy at times that day

Some people who watched the event also opined that they didn’t think the king looked too happy the day he was crowned.

An expert noticed that the monarch did show some signs that he was tense and bashful. Body language and behavioral expert Judi James observed the king “sucking in his lower lip and tapping his fingers together, with a gentle and constant rubbing of his fingers over the golden knot in his regalia continuing the entire walk.

“He looked like a man unwilling to be elevated away from the public and away from the people he loves to surround himself with. From the self-comfort thumb rubbing to the way he constantly played with and rubbed the knot in his golden belt. At times, he looked in danger of being overwhelmed by emotion.”

James added that the king seemed more relaxed after the ceremony concluded when he appeared on the balcony with his family.

