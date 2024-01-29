See video of the look Princess Charlotte gave King Charles during his coronation that many fans say is reminiscent of Princess Diana.

One of the biggest events for Britain’s royal family last year was King Charles III’s coronation. The ceremony took place on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in front of 2,200 guests which included presidents, prime ministers, diplomats, and fellow royals. In addition to those gathered inside the Abbey, millions of people around the world tuned in to see the first crowning of a new monarch in 70 years.

Both of Charles’ sons were in attendance as was his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Now video from that day is circulating highlighting a Princess Diana-esque expression Charlotte gave to her grandfather as the ceremony concluded.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III | Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Video shows Princess Charlotte giving her grandfather ‘The Diana Look’

For years royal fans have talked about how much Prince George resembles his late grandmother. Not only with his looks but also his mannerisms as he appears to have the same shyness Diana once had. But now, a video recently uploaded to TikTok, highlights that Princess Charlotte too shares some of the same facial expressions her grandmother had.

The video, which has generated more than 6,500 views and hundreds of likes so far, shows footage from the coronation as the little princess intently watches her grandfather walk down the aisle of the church after being crowned. When he passes by her, Charlotte gives him a look that resembles one Diana used to give him from time to time. The video then moves in slow motion for a moment before cutting out.

The video is titled “The Diana Look” and many fans took to social media saying that they can certainly see a lot of Princess Diana in Princess Charlotte. And the same can still be said for her older brother as well with one fan commenting on the video: “Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte have Princess Diana eyes.”

Prince William, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and other members of the royal family at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles wants Charlotte to ‘look after him’ when he gets older

There’s nothing to read into with the look on Charlotte’s face in the TikTok video though as the monarch is said to have a wonderful relationship with his granddaughter who is named after him.

And while Charlotte looked serious inside Westminster Abbey during the service, the princess was all smiles when she appeared with the king and the rest of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony.

Moreover, it’s no secret that Charlotte fulfilled one of the king’s wishes as he always wanted a girl.

Princess Charlotte smiles and waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King Charles III | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In Andrew Morton’s book about her life, Princess Diana revealed that before Prince Harry was born her then-husband really wanted a girl and expressed disappointment when they had another boy. Although Charles never had his own daughter, he was overjoyed when his first granddaughter came along in 2015.

After Charlotte’s arrival, Express quoted her grandfather saying that she was “beautiful” before adding: “I am thrilled. I was hoping for a granddaughter — someone to look after me when I am very old.”

King Charles went on to say that he “intended to spoil” Charlotte rotten.