Royal fans are gushing over Princess Charlotte and Prince George's relationship after seeing video of Charlotte looking for her brother at their great-grandmother's funeral.

Days before Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest, many royal watchers wondered if Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) three children would be there.

It was ultimately decided that the couple’s oldest kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, would attend their great-grandmother’s state funeral. On Sept. 19, 2022, millions of people around the world watched as the siblings arrived with their mother. And now Charlotte’s reaction when she got out of the car and didn’t see her big brother right away is going viral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte standing side by side during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Video shows Princess Charlotte’s reaction when she didn’t see Prince George

A post with the video uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 8, 2023, reads: “When scrolling through videos from the queen’s funeral, I came across this really sweet moment between George and Charlotte. The way she instantly turns around when she realizes he’s not beside her. You can tell how close the two of them are! They’ll definitely be like King Charles and Princess Anne in the future!”

The 11-second video shows the young princess getting out of the car before noticing that George isn’t with her. As the text in the clip explains: “Charlotte’s reaction when she realizes he’s not beside her.” She quickly turns around to see him and then looks much more at ease that George is there.

The video has been viewed over 3 million times. It’s garnered more than 150,000 likes and has hundreds of comments. Most people talked about how George and Charlotte appeared to have such a close relationship.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive at Westminster Abbey for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral | GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

“They care for each other. George & Charlotte will be Charles and Anne 2.0,” one user said.

Another opined: “Charlotte is going to be his confidante. While he wears the crown she will be his rock.”

A third user agreed writing: “Princess Charlotte will be a great help to Prince George.”

A fourth chimed in: “Precious moment, sweet girl just needed her brother,” while a fifth posted: “This is so cute. It looks like Kate is reassuring Charlotte that George Is behind them !!! So sweet!!!”

And a sixth said: “On that day they needed each other. They are at an age where they kinda know and it was the world’s biggest goodbye and she was their great-grandmother.”

Charlotte was later seen reminding her big brother of what to do when the coffin went by

Another sweet moment between the siblings that went viral that day was when Charlotte reminded her big brother of the proper protocol.

Cameras panned to the two as the princess was speaking to George and looked to be giving him instructions.

In a clip that made the rounds shortly after the service, the princess appeared to tell George “You need to bow” when their Gan Gan’s coffin came past them. George nodded and when the time came the prince quickly looked at his sister, saw her curtsy, and lowered his head.