Royal watchers are pointing out just how much Princess Charlotte resembles her late grandmother, Princess Diana, with the way she walks.

Over the years many royal fans have opined that Princess Charlotte looks a lot like Princess Diana and even pointed out facial expressions and gestures the little princess makes that are reminiscent of her grandmother. Now a video circulating online shows something in the way Charlotte walks that some are calling “identical” to the late princess.

(L): Princess Charlotte during 2023 Trooping the Colour | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, (R): Princess Diana during royal visit to Canada | Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images

Some say that Charlotte’s walk is ‘identical’ to her late grandmother’s

The Wales children attended King Charles’ first birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour, on June 17, 2023, and video of Princess Charlotte walking reminded many royal watchers of how Princess Diana walked.

Charlotte wore a red-and-white dress along with white Mary Jane shoes to the event and fans commented on how adorable she looked for the occasion. Social media users also couldn’t stop gushing over the strides she took as she walked that looked just like her grandmom’s.

Princess Charlotte walking with Prince George from carriage during 2023 Trooping the Colour | Rob Pinney/Getty Images

“Omg, there’s something about the way Princess Charlotte is striding there that reminds me of Princess Diana,” one user wrote, according to The Daily Star.

Another commented: “Omg, Charlotte walks like Diana.”

“Does Princess Charlotte’s stride here remind you of the way Princess Diana used to walk? I thought of Diana immediately. She had a very distinctive stride and it looks like Charlotte has it too,” a third person posted.

“There is an uncanny resemblance!” a fourth exclaimed.

Princess Diana walking with Prince William to Althorp Wedding | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Expert comments on how ‘aware’ and well-behaved Princess Charlotte is

Body language expert Adrianne Carter also discussed Princess Charlotte’s appearance and how well-behaved she and her older brother, Prince George, are at these large-scale royal events.

“Walking together we see them as a unit. They’re comfortable together and all confidently stride out,” Carter told The Star. “Louis is head high striding out and is probably not as aware of the attention as his older brother and sister are. George and Charlotte have their heads dipped a bit more which shows they’re probably more aware of the occasion.”

Charlotte is also very aware of royal protocol and even had to keep her big brother in line a couple of times.

During Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, when the family made a final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the Platinum Pageant, Charlotte corrected George about his posture.

As the national anthem (which was then sung as “God Save the Queen”) played, George made the mistake of moving his arms in front of him. When Charlotte noticed her sibling’s posture, she gave him a nudge and whispered: “Arms down, George.”

Three months later when the children attended their great-grandmother’s funeral, the princess instructed George that he needed to bow when their Gan Gan’s coffin came past them.