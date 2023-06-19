A lip reader is revealing what the Princess of Wales told her kids to stop doing in their carriage during Trooping the Colour.

The Trooping the Colour is a ceremony that takes place annually to mark the official birthday of the British Sovereign. The 2023 event was the first birthday parade for the U.K.’s new monarch King Charles III.

During the procession, Prince William rode on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guard while the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) rode in a carriage with the couple’s three children. As Kate and the youngsters traveled along, a lip reader noticed the princess giving her kiddos a stern warning to stop them from doing something.

Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte looking back while riding in a carriage with Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles | Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Here’s what she said, plus what a body language expert observed about the gestures Kate was using to make sure the young royals knew what to do.

Lip reader decodes what Kate told her children to stop doing while they were in the carriage

Well-wishers lined the streets to see the princess, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), and the Wales kiddos go by in a horse-drawn carriage.

Professional lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Daily Star that he spotted Kate telling George, Charlotte, and Louis: “Do not look behind whilst on the coach.”

However, after Kate said that, the camera panned to the children and showed Charlotte defying her mother’s orders and looking back.

Princess Charlotte looking back while riding a carriage with her brothers, her mom (Kate Middleton) and her step grandmother (Camilla Parker Bowles) | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Freeman also decoded what Charlotte said to her great aunt Sophie (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex) once at the Horse Guards Parade as she watched the proceedings from a building.

According to Freeman, Charlotte asked Sophie: “How long will it be?” To which, the Duchess of Edinburgh replied: “I think it’s now.”

Body language expert spotted signals from Kate letting her kids know when to wave

A body language expert also analyzed some of the interactions between the Princess of Wales and her children when they were in the carriage together. Judi James observed the mom-of-three letting her kids know when to wave at certain points during their journey.

Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte riding in a carriage together during Trooping the Colour | Rob Pinney/Getty Images

James told Fabulous: “Kate’s firm but subtle signals ensure the children keep feeling enthusiastic and, in Louis’ case, excited. She beamed with pride when Louis started miming drumming along with the band in the carriage. Talking to her children, there were a couple of gestures of what looked like guidance about when to wave. There was also a spreading gesture of both hands that would normally mean quite a severe message of when to stop or what not to do, too.

“She also put her hands below public view in the carriage to mime that ‘stop’ or ‘end’ sign to them as though warning them where the boundaries were, and on the way back she was doing small reward nods and smiles for their good behavior, to ensure they were enjoying the event too.”

Prince Louis stole the show again

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly past during Trooping the Colour | Neil Mockford/Getty Images

Later, when the family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with King Charles for the flypast, Prince Louis did what he does best and delighted the crowds with his adorable antics.

The little prince was very animated and did his signature window wiper waves to the crowd, he also mimicked riding a motorcycle, and gave a couple of salutes.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds