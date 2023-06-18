From the old stern talk to negotiating, here are four photos and videos of the ways Prince William has tried to get his children to behave themselves.

Just about every parent can relate to that uncomfortable moment when their child misbehaves in public. For most people though the whole world isn’t watching when their little ones act up, unless your kids are members of the most famous royal family on the planet.

Kate Middleton and Prince William on the Buckingham Palace balcony with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis | DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Here are a few photos and videos showing Prince William trying to get Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to behave.

Stopping Prince George from acting up out of boredom

Things didn’t exactly go as smoothly as William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) would have liked during their tour of Germany and Poland with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in 2017.

From the time the family touched down in Warsaw, George was not a happy camper. First, his father had to coax him to get off the airplane then, as William shook hands, the little prince appeared bored and started fidgeting and swinging his right leg back and forth before wrapping it around his left leg. This prompted William to lean down and give George one of those stern talks that every parent (and child) is familiar with to get his son to stop acting up.

Prince William bending down to talk to his son, Prince George, when they arrived at the Warsaw airport for their royal tour of Poland and Germany | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Keeping Princess Charlotte calm after her temper tantrum

There was a moment during that same tour when Princess Charlotte wasn’t thrilled either, and she let everyone know it by throwing a temper tantrum right on the tarmac at the airport. It was the last day of the family’s royal tour and clearly Charlotte had enough.

Kate swooped down to pick the princess up and got her to calm down and stop crying. Then it was up to William to make sure she stayed that way as he helped his little girl up the stairs of an aircraft. The fact that Charlotte had a few toys and books in her hands at that point helped too. Perhaps she just didn’t want to leave Hamburg empty-handed.

Prince William helping Princess Charlotte onto an aircraft at Hamburg airport on the last day of their official visit to Poland and Germany | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Negotiating with Prince Louis during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Parents everywhere really felt for Kate during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022 when Prince Louis was being very rambunctious and refused to listen to her.

Eventually, William had to step in and try to control their youngest son. Footage showed what looked like the future king negotiating with the youngster to stop him from misbehaving. Hey, whatever works.

Trying to cheer up Prince George and getting himself into trouble

Back in 2016, Charlotte and George appeared on the balcony with other members of the royal family for the Trooping the Colour.

George looked pretty tired and disinterested in what was happening so William bent down next to him to try and cheer him up and point out different things before the flypast.

However, Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t happy when she saw her grandson and Britain’s future monarch crouched down and scolded William to stand up, proving that sometimes adults need to be corrected too.