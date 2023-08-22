Check out a cute moment between King Charles III and his granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, standing on the Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour that you probably missed.

King Charles III celebrated his first Trooping the Colour as the monarch on June 17, 2023. Following the parade, the king and several other members of the royal family stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast and wave to the crowds below.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) were on hand with their three children and their youngest, Prince Louis, did not disappoint and delighted the crowd with his adorable antics. But there was also a sweet moment on the balcony between the king and another one of the Wales kiddos that most fans missed.

Prince William, King Charles III, and Princess Charlotte standing and waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Cute moment between King Charles and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour

The blink-and-you-missed-it moment between the monarch and his granddaughter has been making the rounds recently.

It shows them standing on the famous balcony and when Charlotte is facing front King Charles reaches out and appears to tickle her real quick. She knew it was him though and laughed.

Many seeing the video for the first time shared their thoughts about the cute moment between the two.

“King Charles III just being a normal grandpa with Princess Charlotte. So beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Can you imagine having grandpa be the King of England? … You can tell he absolutely adores her,” another posted.

A third person added: “It has to be surreal to be up there and everyone salutes your Grandpa! And the way she just flops her hands on the balcony as if it’s just ‘hanging out again with Grandpa on the porch!’”

While a fourth commented: “He wanted a daughter! Charlotte has finally filled his desire! You can see his adoration for Princess Charlotte.”

The king was also seen making a brief comment to his granddaughter at one point, and a professional lip reader revealed what the monarch said.

According to The Mirror‘s lip-reading expert, Charles told Charlotte: “Oh, sorry. I didn’t see you there,” after his arm accidentally hit her head as other royals walked past him and filed onto the balcony.

Another time we’ve seen King Charles in full grandpa mode

Prince Louis sitting on his grandfather King Charles III’S lap during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant during Queen Elizabeth’s reign | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

We’ve seen more dotting grandpa moments from the king over the last year including when a rambunctious Prince Louis was more than happy to jump on Charles’ lap and bounce on his knee during the Platinum Jubilee pageant.

Body language expert and author Judi James told Express: “Like most grandparents, Charles probably dotes on all his grandchildren, even the ones he doesn’t get to see.”

One fan said the king’s sweet moments with his grandchildren lately are: “Just lovely! So nice to see him relaxed and feeling good. Since the coronation he has seemed weighed down by his responsibilities (it’s got to be hard taking so much on at his advanced age).”