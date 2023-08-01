Find out which royal a body language expert observed Princess Charlotte trying to impress and it's not her parents or her grandfather.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) daughter began joining her parents for royal engagements right around the time Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee was being celebrated in the summer of 2022. And following her great-grandmother’s death, fans have seen even more of Charlotte and her brothers as their parents have moved up the senior-royal ranks.

We’ve also seen more of a few other royals who have moved up the ranks as well under King Charles and according to a body language expert, Princess Charlotte has shown a “desire to impress” one of them.

Who expert says Princess Charlotte is very close to and wants to impress

The other senior royal who Charlotte seems to be very close with is Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly known as the Countess of Wessex).

Body language expert Judi James spoke to Express about their strong relationship and how the princess appears to want to “impress” her great aunt.

“Charlotte does seem to gravitate naturally towards her ‘aunt’ Sophie at public events,” James noted. “The affection between them looks mutual but it appears to be based on something more than playfulness or indulgence. Charlotte looks keen to impress Sophie, acting very grown-up when she is by her side and happy to ask questions, chat, or have things pointed out.

“The 8-year-old might already have the perfect royal role model in her mother Kate but she seems to see Sophie in a similar light. Sophie has been such a great royal mentor to her own daughter and it looks as though her calm, low-drama approach to royal life is getting the admiration of Charlotte too.”

The expert also pointed out the moment where Charlotte and Sophie’s “natural closeness” could be seen.

According to James, “The pose of the pair in the palace window (during 2023 Trooping the Colour) is probably the most telling in terms of their natural closeness. Charlotte seems to have singled Sophie out to sit next to and share the event and view.

“Her proximity to Sophie suggests strong bonds and her rather grown-up body language with her aunt hints at this desire to impress her. Sophie might be turning to talk to some of the other young guests but Charlotte sits gazing ahead as though happily paired off with someone she likes and admires.”

Lip reader says Sophie was not scolding Charlotte during Trooping the Colour

Following the Trooping the Colour parade, social media lit up when a video circulated of Sophie saying something to Charlotte.

Some royal fans opined that the duchess was scolding the little Princess, telling her to “sit down.” However, a professional lip reader dismissed those claims and said the two were talking about how much time was left in the parade before their balcony appearance.

The lip reader told the Daily Star that Charlotte asked her great aunt: “Sophie, how long will it be?” To which the duchess replied: “I think it’s now.”

