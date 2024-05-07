According to recent reports, Jenelle Evans is set to return to 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.' It's not a happy occassion for everyone. According to an insider most of the cast wasn't aware she would be returning.

Jenelle Evans was fired by MTV in 2019 after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed the family dog. While Evans hasn’t appeared on TV since, that is apparently about to change.

Last week, rumors began swirling that Evans is set to appear in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter now that she is divorcing Eason. Apparently, not everyone on the show is comfortable with the situation.

Jenelle Evans’ future ‘Teen Mom’ co-stars are upset she’s returning

Jenelle Evans might be headed back to MTV. She is rumored to be appearing in Teen Mom: The Next Chapter soon, but it isn't a happy situation for everyone.

According to the Ashley Reality Roundup Group, not everyone associated with Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is happy about Evans’ rumored return. Most people, including her soon-to-be co-stars, were kept in the dark about the controversial reality TV star returning to the franchise. The insider claims the cast was informed after Evans’ name was added to the cast list, and she was spotted spending time with a cast member.

According to a production source who spoke with the publication, Evans is returning, but some of her coworkers are concerned that other, less troubled stars have been passed over in favor of Evans. They did not mention which costars are unhappy about the situation, but Briana DeJesus seems thrilled. She was the one star spotted spending time with Evans recently. They were fast friends when the two appeared on Teen Mom 2 together.

The insider also claimed that several other former stars were being considered for a role in the series. The insider did not reveal which former Teen Mom stars were passed up in favor of Evans. Still, only a few have walked away from the franchise willingly. Kailyn Lowry, who had a rather epic falling out with Evans and DeJesus, was one of them. Lowry has not mentioned any interest in returning to MTV.

Is Jenelle Evans being brought back to MTV full-time?

While the insider insists Evans will be returning to the small-screen, it is unclear just how large her role will be. Evans may return as a full-time cast member, but it’s equally likely she’ll reenter the fold as a friend or a side character.

Evans’ catchup with Briana DeJesus would indicate that the mother of three will be brought back slowly and may not immediately garner her own storyline. Surely, there are stipulations attached to her return, as well. It is unclear what those stipulations would be, though.

The North Carolina native isn’t the only star rumored to be returning

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has not been the ratings juggernaut MTV hoped it would be. The network doesn’t seem willing to give up on the franchise yet, though. Evans’ return might be an attempt at bolstering the show’s plummeting ratings. Still, it doesn’t look like they are putting all their eggs in Evans’ basket. She isn’t the only controversial cast member rumored to be returning to the series.

Ryan Edwards | MTV/YouTube

According to an insider who spoke with Teen Mom Fanz, Ryan Edwards and his new girlfriend, Amanda Conner, are filming. Edwards and his then-wife, Mackenzie Standifer, were fired in 2021. Since then, Edwards has had a series of serious arrests and spent time in rehab. He was also accused of some pretty menacing behavior toward his estranged wife. Edwards has not yet commented on his rumored return.