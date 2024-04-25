'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry said someone threatened to air her dirty laundry. Here's what she said about the potential exposure.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry continues to be candid about her life journey after MTV. She has seven children with twins born in late 2023. While speaking on her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, Kailyn discussed how she’s been receiving threats from an unknown source. Here’s what she said about someone threatening to “expose” her deepest, darkest secrets online.

‘Teen Mom’ star Kailyn Lowry said someone is threatening to ‘expose’ her for reasons she doesn’t know

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke on her podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, with her co-host, Vee Rivera, about her current mental state. Kailyn explained that having her twins at the end of 2023 brought consistent happiness to her life, whereas she dealt with depression in the past.

“They were born, and I’ve been happy ever since,” Kailyn explained. “It just feels very weird, right? And all during the last two or three years, I feel like the craziest s*** has happened between friendship fallouts, my depression, situations with people who were close to me or once worked for me. I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop because one person specifically said, ‘I can’t wait to expose you. I’m going to expose you. Just wait. It’s coming.'”

Kailyn admitted that this worried her “for weeks on end,” as she had no idea what information this person could have. “I thought my worst was already out there,” she continued. “Every single day, I do wake up and I’m like, is today the day that it’s going to fall apart? Is today the day that I’m going to be depressed again and go back into the depression Kail era?”

Kailyn added that she partly feels like she doesn’t “deserve” to be happy if someone has gossip about her that they want to release. “Also, when is the other shoe going to drop?” she said. “I’m just waiting for it.”

Kailyn Lowry said she checks the internet every morning due to the threats

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry doesn’t feel safe or comfortable with this prevailing threat of exposure. While speaking on her podcast, she told Vee Rivera that she checks the internet every morning to see if anyone has leaked unsavory information about her.

“The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is check the internet and make sure that nobody has … I don’t know. That’s the other thing is I don’t know what I’ve done or what I’ve said that could ruin my life,” Kailyn said. “At this point, I feel like everything I’ve ever said or ever done that’s been awful is already out there. But I check the internet because I want to be prepared first thing in the morning.”

Kailyn further explained that anti-anxiety medication wouldn’t assist her. “It’s so specific that I don’t think medication could help,” she said.

Fans share their opinions about what could be ‘exposed’

Teen Mom fans weighed in on Kailyn Lowry’s situation. Some fans think whoever threatens Kailyn is playing mind games with her to stress her. Other fans believe Kailyn could be worried about accurate, damaging information.

“Considering she’s saying it’s something she’s genuinely terrified of coming out, and the amount of times she’s said all her dirty laundry is already out there, this is probably about one of the kids; it has to be,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“I think she’s just afraid in general that her cover will finally be blown,” another fan wrote. “Kail strikes me as the kind of mom who curates a totally different image online than her reality.”

