'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry said she was given terrible advice for the twins before they were born. Here's what friends and family advised.

MTV’s Teen Mom 2 delved into Kailyn Lowry’s life, and she expanded her family in 2023. Kailyn recently gave birth to twins, marking her sixth and seventh babies (and second and third babies with boyfriend Elijah Scott). Now, the reality star and her boyfriend are talking about the “worst advice” they received before having the twins. Here’s what Kailyn said.

‘Teen Mom 2’ star Kailyn Lowry said she was given the ‘worst advice’ for caring for her twins

Kailyn Lowry of ‘Teen Mom 2’ fame | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke on her podcast, Barely Famous, about the “worst advice” she and Elijah Scott were given regarding having twins.

“Do you remember when I was pregnant and everyone was learning that we were having twins, and everyone was like, ‘Make sure that you keep them on the same schedule?’ Do you remember that?” Kailyn asked her boyfriend on the podcast. “How do you feel about that now?”

“S*** don’t work,” Elijah replied.

Kailyn noted that while keeping her twins on the same schedule seemed to work when they were newborns, it no longer works. “Now, the twins are a few months old,” Kailyn added. “And I just feel like that’s the worst advice. That was not helpful advice, because now, they’re getting up at completely different times.”

The Teen Mom star noted that even if she gets her twins to eat simultaneously, they won’t always finish their bottles at the same pace, which throws the rest of their days off. Keeping them on the same schedule only worked for about two months.

“I don’t have advice for other twin moms, because that advice is not good,” Kailyn reiterated.

Verse, 1 of the twins, has acid reflux

Not only does Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry not keep her twins, Verse and Valley, on the same schedule, but they’re not even fed the same bottles. She explained on the Barely Famous podcast that Verse has acid reflux, which means he can’t drink from the same type of bottle that Valley drinks from.

“They’re on the same formula but completely different types of bottles,” Kailyn said. “Which, I don’t think we could’ve prepared for that, either.”

Previously, Kailyn discussed her feelings about the twins staying in the NICU after she gave birth. There were immediate differences in her kids, as her daughter didn’t appear to have instinctual feeding cues.

“I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger,” Kailyn explained on her podcast. “Like, she would just sleep through feeding. She’d never have any feeding cues. And then when I tried to feed her, she would not take a bottle.”

Kailyn Lowry said she’s happy that ‘resentment’ isn’t building between her and Elijah Scott

Having twins is tough on any parent, but Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry co-parents well with Elijah Scott. While on the podcast, Kailyn noted that she didn’t feel like Elijah resented her in any way, which is a common issue for couples.

“You have never made me feel like you resent me if I have obligations with my other children,” Lowry told her boyfriend. “[There are] couples who are not prepared for the work and the exhaustion and the responsibility of having kids.”

Kailyn added that full-time parenting with Elijah has been a “big adjustment” for her. “Being in a relationship again where it’s you and I are together, living together and full-time parenting, it falls on both of us,” she said. “It’s been a big adjustment.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.