Kailyn Lowry has been slow to share information about her latest and likely last pregnancy. The Teen Mom 2 star didn’t announce that she was expecting twins until October 2023, well into the final stretch of the pregnancy. She opted to keep their birth quiet on social media. Lowry and her partner, Elijah Scott, welcomed their twins before the new year but have kept their names quiet until now. The big reveal is officially in, and fans aren’t really all that surprised by the baby names Kailyn Lowry picked.

Kailyn Lowry finally reveals the names of her twins

Kailyn Lowry’s twins are named Verse and Valley. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed the duo’s names in a video on Instagram. In the post, a camera pans over two cribs with blankets bearing the children’s names hung over the rail. Later in the video, Lowry cuddles each baby with their name blankets wrapped around them. The video ends with another fleece blanket containing the names of all of Lowry’s seven children.

The big baby name reveal didn’t come as a total shock to Teen Mom 2 fans, many of whom have spent weeks speculating about Kailyn Lowry’s name choices. Lowry is notoriously slow to reveal baby names after giving birth, and this time was no different. Fans were correct with the name Valley for Lowry’s first daughter. Rumors had swirled that the male twin was named Iverson, and while the rumors were certainly close, they weren’t exactly spot on.

How many children does Kailyn Lowry have?

Kailyn Lowry is now officially the mother of six boys and one girl, and it looks like this will be the last pregnancy she experiences. In January, Lowry revealed that she had a tubal ligation after her twins were born via c-section. According to the Mayo Clinic, the permanent form of birth control prevents an egg from moving into the fallopian tubes. It also prevents sperm from reaching a released egg.

Lowry became a mother at just 17. Her first son, Isaac Rivera, was born in 2010. His birth was documented on 16 and Pregnant. She then welcomed Lincoln Marroquin with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, in 2013. Lowry also has two sons with her ex-boyfriend, Chris Lopez. Lux Lopez was born in 2017. Creed Lowry-Lopez was born in 2020. She moved on from her troubled relationship with Lopez and welcomed her fifth son, Rio, with her current partner, Elijah Scott, in 2022. She never announced her fifth pregnancy and only revealed his existence almost a year after he was born. Scott is also the father of the twins, Valley and Verse.